Opinion: The bulls–t behind the happy ending

Melanie Gasmen/The Review

Shouldn’t romantic comedies portray women and people of color in an accurate manner?

BY

Executive Editor

Warning: Vulgar, rage-filled words will be used liberally in the following piece, so please proceed at your own risk. Thank you, and please enjoy!

Romantic comedies are like a pint of Ben and Jerry’s: They make you feel great for a while and can be extremely addictive. These films promise happy endings and plenty of romance that always left me feeling warm and fuzzy by the end. With their cheery outlook on life and love, how could watching a romantic comedy be harmful? It’s definitely more than I thought…

Like consuming too much Ben and Jerry’s, indulging in romantic comedies can be pretty unhealthy. Although romantic comedies are fun to watch and keep us coming back for more, they’re guilty of sending us the wrong message about romance, women and race. It was only after the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter Movements that I realized these romantic comedies are not as innocent as they seem.

In high school, I had built up a steady diet of romantic comedies, from entertaining classics such as “Pretty Woman”to the most average fare like “When in Rome.” Since then, my appetite for romantic comedies has declined significantly. I haven’t had as much time to really sit down and enjoy the mind-numbing pleasure of a romantic comedy until recently. With the pandemic still at large, most weekends are spent at home. Opportunities to venture outside are few and far in between. I try to find ways to fill the time: One of which I’m not proud to say is watching romantic comedies.

For instance, one of my all-time favorite romantic comedies, “When Harry Met Sally,” was not the film that I remembered. Sure, I recalled the general storyline, but the romance at the center of the movie was not as endearing as I’d once thought. Harry and Sally initially dislike each other but eventually become close friends, and (surprise) they end up falling in love. There’s just one problem: Harry’s a total douchebag. When Sally is feeling depressed after learning that her ex-boyfriend is getting married, Harry takes advantage of Sally and sleeps with her. To make matters worse, he pretends as though it meant nothing to him and insults Sally for treating the event like a “big deal.” What kind of bulls–t is that?

When Harry finally realizes his mistake, he runs to Sally and confesses his love for her. After Harry’s terrible treatment of her, Sally still accepts him. Not only does this teach women that we should accept men even when they mistreat us, but also that it’s acceptable for men to disrespect women in this manner. There is so much more wrong with this film, but my rage-filled rant would be never-ending and take up too many pages for any sane person to read.

However, it was not as though “When Harry Met Sally”was the only romantic comedy at fault. Plenty of classic romantic comedies, such as “Sixteen Candles,” “Grease” and “Manhattan” have their flaws: Each of these films promote unrealistic expectations of romance, portray flawed views of relationships and promote sexism and racism.

“Sixteen Candles,” made in 1984, is now considered a classic romantic comedy, but there is A LOT wrong with it. One of the most glaring errors within the film is that it basically promotes rape, which is not a great look. Jake, the supposed hero of the film, hands off his drunk girlfriend to a practical stranger without hesitation and tells him to “have fun.” Um… What?

When I was sixteen, I loved watching and re-watching this film, as I related to the protagonist’s struggles in high school being an awkward, shy girl with a crush who never seemed to notice me. However, it never really occurred to me how inappropriate it was that Jake, the character we are supposed to admire, is FAR from perfect. It was only after the #MeToo movement that I realized what was really happening in this seemingly “innocent” film.

The #MeToo movement and the immense impact it has had not only on Hollywood but our perspective of the world. Before the #MeToo movement, I never really thought about these problems. However, seeing how many women were raped and misused by men in power, I had to reanalyze and reevaluate everything I thought I had known. I thought the world I lived in was more accepting, but I was horribly wrong.

Knowing how women’s feelings and desires are often neglected, I found myself fixating on how many women were in the films I watched and how they were being portrayed. The more I watched, the more dissatisfied I grew. The movies I had loved and enjoyed were unrecognizable. Romantic comedies are geared toward women, and yet they’re far from empowering.

The primary female protagonist in a romantic comedy is supposed to be relatable to female viewers. She is intelligent and enthusiastic, but her main drive in life is finding a man. These women often make disturbing, extreme choices to be with the man they desire. The most famous example of this trope is “Sleepless in Seattle,” where the main character flies across the country to see a man who she has never seen or spoken to (hopefully, none of you can relate to that). To make matters worse, these female protagonists often represent only one part of the population: the white part.

In 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement felt sudden for many individuals, but a lot of us people of color knew it was a long time coming. The racism ingrained into our culture is something I have been aware of for a while. Despite knowing the harsh reality of our society, I wasn’t ready for the graphic videos of police brutality that only heightened my fears as a person of color.

Being dark-skinned, I often wonder whether authorities will judge me based on my appearance (because they definitely have in the past). I’ve found myself wishing that I could be lighter skinned, so my life would be easier; I wouldn’t have to worry; I wouldn’t have to live in fear. I was more aware than ever that life isn’t fair, and after rewatching some of my once favorite romantic comedies, I only felt worse.

The primary couple in a romantic comedy is almost always white. It never really bothered me before. I’d grown up watching people in films and television who looked nothing like me, so it was nothing new. And yet, it disturbs me more than ever. Why aren’t there more people who look like me? I felt frustrated and disappointed in the lack of diversity in romantic comedies and worse, how people of color were being depicted in these movies.

African Americans are often relegated to roles as sidekicks, if present in the film at all. They’re often portrayed as the sassy or funny sidekick but are not given much depth or personality, unlike the white protagonists. In “Clueless,” Cher, the main character, is a white rich girl who discovers the importance of helping others and shows tremendous character growth. On the other hand, her African American best friend, Dionne, remains the same throughout the whole film, occasionally quipping with sassy remarks.

When Asians are given the chance to be in a romantic comedy, they’re often stereotyped and portrayed as unusual and abnormal in the eyes of white characters. For instance, “Sixteen Candles” features an Asian character named “Long Duck Dong” (yes, that is really his name). He spoke with a thick Asian accent and ran around naked for part of the film. Similarly, Mickey Rooney, a white man portrayed an Asian character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” sported false teeth, narrow eyes, and an atrocious “Japanese accent” (I cringed so hard every time he showed up in the film).

Although I knew how terrible these romantic comedies were and still are with their blatant racism and sexism, I couldn’t help but enjoy them. I wanted to dislike them, but there’s something about a romantic comedy that makes them difficult to quit. If these films have countless faults, why do we keep coming back for more?

Romantic comedies sell us on the belief that a man is ultimately the solution to all our problems. We can always expect a perfect, happy ending — as love will always prevail, despite the various obstacles in the protagonist’s path. To be with the one we love, we’re sometimes expected to change aspects of ourselves: It may be our appearance, personality or desires (I’m looking at you, “Grease”).

These damaging messages in romantic comedies somehow keep us coming back for more. We want to believe in these falsehoods, which may seem harmless but can create false expectations of romance and love. At the end of a romantic comedy, we have to deal with the harsh truth that life doesn’t always have a happy ending. Prostitutes don’t end up with rich men. Love at first sight often doesn’t exist. We can’t rely solely on fate and destiny to find the person we belong with. For two hours, we can ignore these truths and believe in a better ending.

As viewers, we tend to ignore the racism and sexism present in countless romantic comedies, as we want to believe in the tempting messages that they sell us.

However, life is much more complicated and grimmer than a romantic comedy, and more romantic comedies are beginning to reflect that. “The Lovebirds” focuses on two leads of color, specifically a Pakistani male lead and African American female lead. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” not only revolves around an Asian female lead, but it also discusses double standards for men versus women when it comes to sex. “Promising Young Woman” is kind of an anti-romantic comedy that highlights how rape has often been trivialized in our society to benefit men as opposed to the women seriously traumatized by these incidents.

The presentation of women and people of color in the media is extremely important in how we view these individuals, as well as how they view themselves. A lot of the discrimination and mistreatment they face is furthered by their often negative and stereotypical portrayals in the media we eagerly consume without second thought.

We ignore the truth about these movies and continue watching romantic comedies because it’s easier, and we want to believe that happy endings exist. However, love isn’t easy. Life isn’t easy. So, shouldn’t our movies stop lying to us? Shouldn’t romantic comedies portray women and people of color in an accurate manner? With growing awareness of these stereotypes and harmful portrayals, we can take steps to correct these issues and begin making more nuanced and progressive films that are inclusive and diverse. Maybe someday… That would be the real happy ending.

Nushi Mazumdar is the Executive Editor for the Review.