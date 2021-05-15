Opinion: The Global Vaccine Rollout: Reflecting on the Implications of Uneven Distribution and Artificial Scarcity

Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

As more and more students receive their COVID-19 vaccine, we finally see the light at the end of the long tunnel. This is possible because we reside in one of the few countries where this product of science is widely available. Thus far, America has vaccinated a higher percentage of the adult population than the European Union and Japan, not to mention the poorest countries — Ethiopia, Haiti, etc. — of the world system, where the vaccine is not expected to be widely available until 2023, or later. Why is this so? What are the underlying reasons for such disparities?

The purpose of this article is to sober up the mind about the reality of the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. It is also a warning. What we are witnessing, I believe, is an unprecedented disaster in the making: the product of vaccine nationalism and monopolies’ control over intellectual property. Not only will the existing disparities lead to millions of preventable deaths, but will also have the most adverse implications on the recovery of the world system — the system our generation will soon inherit. Hence, as students and, most importantly, active citizens, we must pay attention to the currents that shape the global system of which we are part.

Let’s first consider the amplitude of the disparities in the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. As of April 18, apart from Britain, the United States is the only major country where at least 40 percent of the population received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To put this in perspective, which I will do using the GitHub database, as of the same date, only 16.4 million out of about 80 million Germans, 12.5 out of 65 million Frenchmen, 10.7 out of 60 million Italians and 1.2 out of 126 million Japanese received some coronavirus vaccine. I must note that these are the high-income, advanced countries of the world system, unable to match the U.S. levels of inoculation, as thousands of their citizens face death in the latest wave of the pandemic.

It should be obvious, by now, that the situation is even more scandalous in many countries of the periphery. Only 10.8 million out of about 270 million Indonesian, 1 out of about 200 million Nigerians and 1.1 out of 212 million citizens of Pakistan were able to receive the first dose. As if this is not striking enough, living just a short distance away from the United States, over 11 million Haitians still await to receive a single shot of the vaccine. While it is so, people continue to succumb to the virus.

There are two fundamental factors contributing to such grotesque and unjustified inequality

between countries where the vaccine is available and those left out with literally no means to protect their population. The first factor, which I regard to be most crucial, is the monopolies’ control over intellectual property (IP), maintained by countries whose firms developed the vaccines. The second factor is brute vaccine nationalism, i.e., restrictions on raw materials and COVID-19 vaccine exports. The former perpetuates an artificial shortage of the product, while the latter validates the uneven distribution of scarcity between countries.

Currently, the task of inoculating the world has been monopolized by five main players, the United States, China, Britain, Russia and Germany (BioNTech partner of the American Pfizer). These are the home countries to the companies, and the governments of these countries have the ultimate power to decide whether the COVID-19 vaccine technology is going to be restricted to the home-grown monopolies. So far, hiding under the umbrella of the World Trade Organization’s Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), none have waived the patent restrictions on the vaccine technology of their companies. A waiver would allow more countries with the means of production to manufacture the coronavirus vaccines, easing the immense task of inoculating the world.

Monopoly control and profit is the driving motive behind such grotesque and deliberate inaction, the latest case of the blatant collusion between the state and private owners of the corporations, i.e., the bourgeoisie. Take, for example, the United States. It is no secret that the federal government extended generous grants to its private vaccine developers – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — and a guarantee to purchase the product once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves it. The same bourgeois firms now sell the vaccine to the government, while relying on the latter to uphold their patent and restrict the transfer of technology, subsequently contributing to the global shortage.

But this is where the second factor — vaccine nationalism — becomes relevant. The citizens of the United States clearly do not face an extreme shortage of the vaccine, thanks to the uneven distribution of global scarcity. Retaining the means of production at home, Washington is able to disregard the rest of the world and impose what the European Council president, Charles Michel, described as “an outright ban on the export of vaccines or vaccine components produced” in its territory. Of course, the U.S. is not the only country to undertake such nationalistic measures. What the European Council president articulated is the open secret behind America’s vaccination success story, replicated by Britain, and not so well replicated on the territory of the European Union, where the American and British subsidiaries operate.

Apparently, in the craft of vaccine nationalism, it is better to possess both the means of production and be home to companies with the patent, rather than just the means of production.

In March, when the European Commission deliberated imposing export control on the vaccines produced on in its territory, the British Prime Minister resorted to speak on behalf of AstraZeneca, “gently” reminding “anybody considering a blockade or interruption of supply chains that companies may look at such actions and draw conclusions about whether or not it is sensible to make future investments in countries where arbitrary blockades are imposed.” The warning was heard, and, unlike the U.S. and Britain, the European Union continues to export the vaccine vials outside the bloc.

It is quite conspicuous that any act of vaccine nationalism, under the current patent restrictions, is a zero-sum endeavor. Simply put, the price of inoculation success in Britain and the United States is expressed in shortages across the EU; and, if the latter were successful at instituting its own export controls, the augmented supply there would come at the expense of other regions, especially the poorest countries where, even now, there are virtually no vaccine doses to go around. The only way to overcome this situation is to waive the patent restrictions and allow more countries to produce the vaccine, something the owners of the monopolies and their state backers, so far, successfully resisted.

There is no need to look far to see the signs of adversity such deliberate inaction presents to

the recovery of the world system. For example, America’s inoculation success has translated into hastened economic recovery, whereas vaccine shortages in Europe have resulted in prolonged lockdowns and recession. On April 15, Reuters reported a “slower vaccine rollout as the biggest risk” to the Eurozone. Such is the nature of contemporary coexistence between the United States and its crucial NATO allies, the countries Washington needs so much in an ever-escalating rivalry with China. The recovery of one comes at the expense of the other. Time will show whether America’s parochial motives today, i.e., patent restrictions, will lead to an augmented rift in the transatlantic alliance of tomorrow.

Such contradiction between the advanced countries, however, is nothing compared to the severity of contradiction between the center and the periphery, i.e., the advanced and the underdeveloped countries of the world system. Unable to inoculate the population at the same pace as the advanced countries, the peripheral states will remain stuck in the pandemic and economic turmoil, falling deeper into structural underdevelopment vis-a-vis the latter.

On their part, the advanced countries expect the periphery to deal with the economic crisis via measures that are incompatible with economic recovery. Just look at Turkey, which currently endures the most severe surge in cases since the start of the pandemic, exacerbating the already grave economic situation. Instead of calls for a stimulus package to facilitate economic recovery, Ankara faces pressure to further hike the double-digit interest rates and dramatically reduce government spending, i.e., do exactly what the advanced countries did not. Such prescription is amplified by economists, the bootlickers of international money speculators who hold Turkey’s foreign-currency denominated debt. While prescribing austerity to Turkey, these economists reside in advanced countries where governments resorted to augmented borrowing to rescue their own economies out of the crisis. Turkish president Erdogan’s conspicuous opposition to the austerity pill is being dismissed as unorthodox. Because of Erdogan’s opposition, “many investors” preserve that the central bank is “under pressure to reduce borrowing costs to boost growth,” bluntly conveyed Bloomberg on April 15. So far, the central bank’s resistance to such pressure is “reassuring,” added the Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics consultancy firm, William Jackson.

How many Turkeys are there in the so-called “emerging markets,” unable to slow the pandemic because there is no vaccine, while under pressure to accept austerity in response to economic woes? In fact, if the patent restrictions are maintained, how many underdeveloped countries would be forced to go deeper into debt, and become prisoners of foreign money lenders, just to import the vaccine doses from overseas monopolies? This is already happening. In Latin America, another major hotspot of the pandemic and economic turmoil, “many countries will have to resort … to recurring debt to finance the vaccination programs for their citizens,” reported Reuters on March 9.

Such realities would inevitably widen the uneven economic recovery and polarization of the

world system, which can only exacerbate the tendencies towards fragmentation of international political and economic relations that predated the pandemic. The nature of the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout clearly contributes to polarization, making matters worse rather than better, adding fuel to the flame of escalating international contradictions. There is no way to ease the already difficult situation so long as the monopolies are allowed to profit from what is a public good against the deadly disease; so long as countries, to sidestep the artificial vaccine scarcity and inoculate themselves out of the peril, must resort to brute nationalism at the expense of everyone else.



Maxim Nikolenko is a senior Political Science major. He can be reached at maxim@udel.edu.