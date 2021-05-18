Opinion: The pros of legalized marijuana outweigh the cons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Earlier this month, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana

BY

Columnist

The legalization of marijuana has long been a topic of debate at the state level. It seems like those in favor of legalization are making progress as many states have made it legal or begun the process of making it legal. Earlier this month, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana, resulting in the discussion surrounding the impacts of legalization becoming more relevant.

Delaware has also begun to follow in the footsteps of other states and has introduced a bill to move forward with the legalization process. If passed, the bill would make recreational use of marijuana legal. Many are pleased with the decision as it will also allow those who have been charged with marijuana-related offenses to have them expunged, depending on the severity.

Some argue that allowing recreational use of marijuana will encourage addiction or dependence on the substance and think it should remain illegal. But overall, the pros of legalization outweigh the cons.

It’s no secret that marijuana is a frequently used drug among college students. Legal or not, people that want to find it will find it. To make more profit, marijuana dealers can lace the marijuana with other substances like cocaine, fentanyl or other psychoactive drugs in an attempt to add weight to it. This endangers those who buy the product, as they can buy it laced without knowing. If the bill is passed, marijuana will be regulated and overall safer. Without government regulation, students are at risk of buying or selling laced marijuana, which can cause hospitalization or even death. With government regulation, this risk will decrease and prevent incidents like this from occurring.

In addition to the risk of using laced marijuana, there is also the risk of legal trouble considering the current laws. There are constantly stories in the news about college students being charged with either selling marijuana or having it in their possession. These charges appear on their records and in some cases, they serve time in prison for the offense. The fines, charges and prison time are following the law, but it raises the question: does the punishment fit the crime?

With marijuana being so widely used and legal in many states, it makes the heavy consequences seem arbitrary. A person’s life shouldn’t be ruined for something as small as smoking weed, especially with widespread legalization well on its way. With the new bill being proposed in Delaware, people with these offenses will have the opportunity to have them expunged which will allow them more opportunities in life.

A common argument against marijuana is that it is a gateway to other drugs and can cause addiction. But, if marijuana is more readily available and no longer a criminal offense, people may decide to use it more than other drugs. Drugs like Adderall and cocaine, which are also popular among college students, are more dangerous and create more of a dependency than marijuana. If marijuana is legal, it could dissuade students from other illicit drugs that have more threatening effects.

Addiction is not something to be taken lightly. Those who worry about the legalization of marijuana causing an increase in addiction have valid concern. But, substances like alcohol and nicotine remain legal despite the addiction they cause. In 2019, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health stated that 14.5 million people ages 12 and older struggle with Alcohol Use Disorder. If this is the case, why doesn’t this elicit the same outcry we are now seeing with the marijuana debate? The stigma surrounding marijuana can be attributed to how illegal it has been, whereas alcohol is not viewed with the same fear because it is legal.

Medical marijuana is something that is also widely used for benefits such as alleviating chronic pain that many people face in their lifetime. Marijuana can be used as a muscle relaxant and it can be used to relieve chronic pain from endometriosis, nausea, glaucoma, fibromyalgia and other conditions. In addition to relieving pain, a benefit of using marijuana for medicinal purposes is that it is safer than other opiates that can cause addiction or overdose.

Despite the argument that legalizing marijuana is a gateway for experimentation with other drugs, the benefits provide a more solid argument. Government regulation will make the drug safer and decrease the risks associated with laced marijuana. Without it being legal, it will still be used, and the dangers of laced marijuana will continue. The unnecessary criminal offenses will also have the opportunity to be expunged if the bill is passed, alleviating the life altering effects an offense like this could cause. Overall, many people will reap the benefits of the legalization both recreationally and medically.

Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.