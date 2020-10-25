Opinion: The question of transparency — our university’s administration is about as transparent as a brick wall

This is an administration that is creating the impression that if the AAUP-UD’s faculty contract is left as-is, there may be worse to come than hiring freezes and 5% pay cuts — cuts that already may be devastating to some university workers.

“It shouldn’t be a long-standing fight between the administration and the university community to simply receive important and needed information, especially when it concerns possibly rewriting or renegotiating the faculty contract that is meant to stay in effect until the year 2023,” Carel says.

In running the news section for The Review, our independent student newspaper, I have become closely acquainted with the goings-on of the university at large. This includes an acute, nearly hawk-eyed attention to the university’s administration, which has been making some admittedly … rather curious decisions lately.

But perhaps I’m more concerned with the manner in which these decisions have been communicated — how information trickles down slowly from the administration, rather than being simply and openly presented to those whom these decisions affect. For the majority of my time working in news, I was under the impression that certain university bodies, such as the Faculty Senate and department representatives or chairs, were the most “in the know.” Spoiler: This truly does not seem to be the case, with many more locks and keys in play than I initially believed.

Realistically, The Review has benefited greatly from both Faculty Senate meetings and the only very recently-publicized (as of 2018) Board of Trustees retreats. Similarly, general administration meetings such as university President Dennis Assanis’ semi-regular town halls do indeed provide the university community with much-needed (and deserved) information. However, there’s still an element that continues to crop up — the unmistakable feeling that the information you’re reading has been carefully proofread and re-worded by legions of lawyers and administrators to the point that, in effect, it says little or nothing at all.

Recently, Assanis called a town hall meeting in order to field questions regarding the university’s rampant debt and predetermined mitigation strategies, which includes the upcoming nine-day period of unpaid leave for all staff. In this town hall, he also provided a cost breakdown of the university’s current estimated $228 to $288 million deficit in funds, perfectly packaged in a prepared Powerpoint presentation.

For context, mitigation attempts included the administrative push of a voluntary retirement opportunity for 369 eligible staff members, 138 of which were confirmed to be participating during the town hall. This targeted pool was comprised of individuals that worked at the university for over 20 years, according to Assanis himself. The meeting also confirmed the expected date ranges for the upcoming period of unpaid leave for all remaining staff, which comes along with a 5% pay cut for all non-unionized employees.

The university has since pulled $100 million from their endowment, with express permission from the Board of Trustees. However, if the ongoing pandemic interferes further with the Spring 2021 semester, leaving the university body to operate predominantly online for the third time, there will certainly be an added $60 million loss come February.

Further, I luckily registered for and therefore had access to the Zoom chat Q&A for Assanis’ town hall. In said Q&A, there were well over 50 fielded questions coming in, all with the same general tone to them: pure confusion. It wasn’t just curious participants that had wandered into Assanis’ meeting, it was staff and faculty, some anonymous, but all with extremely practical questions surrounding the upcoming period of pay uncertainty.

Simply, Assanis did not provide enough information in the slightest, which was deeply unsettling due to the fact that faculty were left with the impending doom of a 5% pay cut for some unknown point in the future, unable to begin to prepare for it. Most questions were framed generally, but some seemed very specific to the asker, such as the details of what might happen to faculty paid entirely off federal grants.

Some questions were met with a simple “Yes” or “No” response. But, every single question that was considered “too specific” was directed either to the university’s Human Resources department or to faculty representatives within the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP-UD).

Well, AAUP-UD had a response of their own.

On Oct. 12, the AAUP-UD chapter President Deni Galileo granted an open letter for posting to The Review, following its distribution to all full-time faculty members. I highly recommend reading the letter in full, but I will provide what I deemed to be the most important points here.

The letter confirmed that AAUP-UD has been working with the university’s administration in order to protect current faculty members. In May 2020, they returned to the “collective bargaining table” although their contract was not due to end for over a year. Faculty members were originally expected to receive scheduled raises at a rate of 3% for this academic year (2020 to 2021), but the letter stated that staff agreed to forgo these raises, effectively saving the university approximately $6 million. In addition, AAUP-UD extended the contract through June 2023, with 2% planned “structural raises during each of the two extension years.”

Four months following the contract renegotiation, the administration called for another return to the “bargaining table” on Sept. 18. Allegedly, university administration made this request because their choices for the Fall 2020 semester had left them with “much greater” losses than initially expected. It is notable that the university had every plan to bring its community fully back to campus in July of this year, before quickly pivoting to a mostly-online format. As of this opinion’s publishing, the university has still not released any information regarding whether or not funds were spent under the pretense of a return to campus.

Logically, AAUP-UD requested detailed financial information from the university, an attempt to determine whether or not a return to said “table” was necessary. But the letter then states that on Oct. 2, “the administration wholly denied [AAUP-UD’s] request for information.” Even further, AAUP-UD was informed that they would “entertain the possibility” of sharing said information if and only if they agreed to return to the table.

“[We] will be happy to discuss those requests in the context of bargaining, but not as a prerequisite,” the letter quoted. And here is where the timeline gets intriguing.

The letter states that on Oct. 7, Provost Robin Morgan and Galileo met, during which Morgan “indicated that the AAUP likely would be provided with some of the requested financial information.” Morgan expressed that this information may be made available to AAUP-UD prior to their Oct. 9 Steering Committee meeting — originally scheduled in order to discuss the Oct. 2 denial of financial information.

On the evening of Oct. 8, following Assanis’ letter to the university community with specific details regarding unpaid leave, AAUP-UD was informed that “the information ‘will not be ready by tomorrow. It will be ready, along with an explanatory narrative, early next week, and it will include more detailed budget information than was presented at the General Faculty Meeting last week.’”

AAUP-UD voted unanimously on Oct. 9 to reaffirm their previous decision to not return to the bargaining table. The letter made it very clear that the sheltered financial information that the administration refused to pass on was necessary for AAUP to make their decision to revisit their contract, something that would be both “costly and time-consuming.”

To clarify, this is where the timeline stands in regard to this ongoing issue:

Sept. 24: Assanis informs the general university community of the projected losses for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Oct. 1: Assanis holds his town hall, offering a general cost breakdown of said losses.

Oct. 2: AAUP-UD requests detailed financial information from the administration, which is “wholly denied.”

Oct. 5: Assanis speaks at the October Faculty Senate meeting and elaborates slightly more on the issue but does not introduce any new information to the Faculty Senate. Provost Morgan asserts that no one should be using the term “fired” in regard to staff’s uncertain future, but says that she cannot guarantee that lay-offs won’t occur.

Oct. 7: Morgan and Galileo meet. Morgan implicates that the requested financial information would possibly come before their Oct. 9 Steering Committee meeting.

The morning of Oct. 8: Assanis sends out a letter to the university community and enforces the university-wide 5% pay cuts over nine days.

Oct. 9: The Steering Committee meets and votes unanimously (23-0) to reaffirm the previous decision to not return to bargaining salary contracts with the administration, citing the fact that they simply could not determine if rebargaining would be necessary. Once again, due to the fact that the administration denied their

Oct. 2 request for financial information.

Oct. 12: AAUP-UD sends out their open letter to both all full-time faculty members and The Review, to allow it to be more widely read.

On top of the administration’s refusal to be transparent with faculty representation, the administration is fully withholding information from this body for about a week further. AAUP-UD additionally asserts the administration might be implicating that if the faculty contract remains as-is, administrators might be forced to make further, more drastic cuts against their staff. A veiled, implied threat, perhaps?

This is an almost intoxicating field study on the university’s struggles with transparency. It admittedly serves as direct, recent evidence of how information moves: top-down, and very slowly. Further, I simply can’t help myself from recounting the fact that back in March of this year, the majority of students found out from local news outlets and social media sources that direct changes were being made to the academic calendar — classes were cancelled on March 12 and 13, with spring break moving up by a week to create one long break. Yes, students found out through news outlets and social media that a major change was being made to their schedules, not through their own university. Assanis’ official email trickled in a while after the information was already circulating.

Further, the university still benefits from its ridiculously indecisive public-private status. Due to this ludicrous status, the university’s Board of Trustees is the only body currently subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Although the university has received $1 billion since 2008 from the state of Delaware, which legally makes it a public body and therefore subject to FOIA, the university has been considered exempt for many, many years. Due to this, the university gets the privilege of quite simply sheltering information from the general public — a lot of information.

While the Delaware legislature introduced a bill to remove the FOIA exemption for both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University in May of this year, a decision has not yet been reached. Back in July, the University of Delaware was actually involved in a lawsuit due to their ignorance of submitted FOIA requests for former Vice President Joe Biden’s senatorial papers.

This gatekeeping is a serious issue. The university has over 4,000 employees who are facing severe changes to their livelihoods. And yet, even in direct dealings with these employees’ representatives, who actually have their best interests in mind, it is not being taken seriously. Information is held back or pushed to be released at a much later date without any real or proffered reasoning.

To the administration, I ask: Do you really think your mitigation efforts have been enough up until this point? Do you really think that you absolutely must turn to the lifeblood of your community instead of looking towards yourselves and your properties, as the top-paid administrators of a university with a $1 billion endowment?

Our administration views $80 million in Fall 2020 tuition revenue to be disappointing, although the losses were majorly due to increased financial aid and tuition payment plans. This is an administration that frames keeping tuition stagnant as something students should be grateful for, rather than something expected during a global pandemic. This is an administration that is creating the impression that if the AAUP-UD’s faculty contract is left as-is, there may be worse to come than hiring freezes and 5% pay cuts — cuts that already may be devastating to some university workers.

In 2018, Assanis made $878,236, cinching the title of top-paid university official. The provost’s and executive vice president’s salaries have not been updated since 2018, leaving assumptions to be made that Provost Morgan’s and Executive Vice President John Long’s salaries are similar or at least close to that of their publicized predecessors’. The previous provost made $515,367, and the previous executive vice president made $547,516 in that same year.

On April 4 of this year, Assanis announced that he, Provost Morgan, and Executive Vice President John Long would “voluntarily” receive a salary reduction of about 10%. I’ll do the math (or move the decimals over) for you.

Aforementioned salaries assumed, Assanis voluntarily gave up about $87,823. Provost Morgan possibly gave up around $51,536. Long possibly faced a reduction of about $54,751. Together, these three individuals coughed up about $194,110 of their collective salaries. Perhaps, this money went towards the university’s “Protect the Flock” campaign? Is this really enough, or is this 10% cut simply what the administration deemed to be a safe amount in order to prove they were doing something, anything to offset their growing debt?

Hilariously enough, the cost to attend the university for four full years as an out-of-state student currently sits at a little over $144,000 without aid or room and board. An in-state student without aid or room and board might end up paying around $56,600. I would like to take this time to formally thank Provost Morgan and Long for essentially covering the equivalent of two in-state students’ tuition costs for their university careers.

Depressing jokes aside, I must assert that this is an absolutely ridiculous situation. The administration consistently benefits from its wishy-washy public-private status, using benefits from either end when it most pleases them. It shouldn’t be a long-standing fight between the administration and the university community to simply receive important and needed information, especially when it concerns possibly rewriting or renegotiating the faculty contract that is meant to stay in effect until the year 2023.

This is your call to action. We must stand with our faculty and employees.

AAUP-UD succinctly summarized their stance, quoting Assanis himself, which I believe additionally summarizes the entirety of this opinion piece.

“If, as President Assanis has said, the University of Delaware is a ‘family,’ then we family members should be treated as more valuable than its property,” AAUP-UD wrote.

I look forward to a future where the university administration treats its staff and students as much more than a simple barrier they must fight past in order to do what they want. I cynically wonder if that will ever come.

Alexis Carel is the managing news editor for The Review. She is a senior majoring in sociology, psychology, and criminal justice. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at carel@udel.edu.