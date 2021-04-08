Opinion: The Snyder Cut is bad for us

Courtesy of HBO MAX/The Review

I think releasing the Snyder Cut does more bad than good.

BY

Staff Reporter

Calls for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League were made minutes after the Joss Whedon cut of the movie was released into theatres.On March 18, the Snyder Cut was released on HBO MAX to the praise of many. I think there’s something that everyone is missing, something that has rubbed me the wrong way since first learning the Snyder Cut would be released. I think releasing the Snyder Cut does more bad than good.

Before going into the faults of the Snyder Cut, I must first establish that it wasn’t as bad as the original.

“Justice League” (2017) underwent numerous rewrites before its release after Warner Brothers (WB) shot down Snyder’s original vision of the film. WB then hired Joss Whedon, who had worked extensively on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), to create a finalized script. Soon after Whedon was brought on, Snyder decided to leave the movie as a result of his daughters’ tragic death. The subsequent original cut of “Justice League” was a box office flop, causing WB to rethink their entire plan of creating a DC extended universe.

Immediately after the theatrical cut was released, an online movement emerged with the goal of getting the Snyder Cut released. Petitions where created and crowd funding was set up for reasons that I don’t fully understand. Questions were raised whether or not an official Snyder Cut even existed. The popularity of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement ebbed and flowed, largely depending on small teases that Snyder would let loose.

In 2019, Snyder finally announced that his own cut of the film did in fact exist. After some back and forth between Snyder and WB, it was finally announced that the movie would be released on HBO Max.

It cost roughly $70 million dollars to shoot and finish the Snyder Cut.

Plot wise, the Snyder Cut was very similar to the theatrical release. It also looked very bad in parts much like the theatrical release did. The biggest difference in the Snyder Cut was a great deal of world building, character development and created a more open-ended ending, much like his other fan favorite films like “Watchmen” and “Batman v. Superman.” Effectively, what the Snyder Cut allows WB to do is walk back from their former box office failure.

Instead of admitting defeat and running back to the writers’ rooms to crank out a few more actually decent movies like “Birds of Prey” and “Joker,” they decided to do this. They reset the clock by releasing the Snyder Cut. While at the moment, Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” isn’t officially in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) canon, I don’t think it’s wild to say its place in the DCEU might change.

I believe, generally speaking, the release of Snyder’s Justice Leagueis bad for consumers and creators alike.

One concern is whether or not this even is the true vision of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” What it could very well be is a correction to the original film under the guise of Zack Snyder’s direction. While, of course, it is claimed that this is the true Zack Snyder cut, there’s no proof of that. Rumors aplenty came out about what Zack Snyder’s cut was supposed to be; some were true, and others were not. New scenes were shot for this cut, and the entire movie was essentially reedited. So how do we know that this isn’t just WB trying to fix the theatrical release?

Snyder has not commented on whether or not the current Snyder Cut of the film is the pure original vision of the Snyder Cut.

As good as it probably feels for die-hard fans to be having this victory after years of complaining online, I think this could be a disastrous blow to creators in the field. To me, it shows weakness from WB and highlights how much control fans now have over the DC intellectual property. Conversely It’s been clear for a while that Disney is going to do whatever they want with the MCU, and the fans are just going to have to be fine with it.

The fact that WB is willing to bend and break to the will of the consumer tells me that it’s a non zero possibility that something like this can happen again.

Stuff like this happens all the time in the video game industry, where the consumer is more involved in the media than they are in film. As a result, video games have a high level of participation in the creation of the final product compared to other forms of media. In short, if there’s something that gamers don’t like about a game, even in a trailer before the game comes out, it’s liable to change in the future.

What I hope is that this doesn’t become common with film, that movies still get to come out with the undisturbed vision of the writers and directors.

What I truly don’t want is this movie to set a precedent for movies in the future. I don’t want to see updates to movies to ‘fix’ them. I think we should let a bad movie just be bad. Part of what film lets us do is revisit movies years later, and if film history has shown us anything, it’s that movies that were bad when they released sometimes become cult classic years down the line.

Dan Larlham Jr. is a staff reporter for The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. He may be reached at dlarlham@udel.edu.