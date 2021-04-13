Opinion: The university has done little to help students with mental health

Courtesy of communitycare.com/The Review

It is time for the university to provide more concrete resources to students battling mental health issues.

With the university recently celebrating its one-year anniversary of online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, I found myself celebrating a different occasion.

It had been one year since I last saw my friends. One year of isolation.

As the university hastily shut down, many of my peers and classmates had to leave campus abruptly, leaving no time to say goodbyes. Students left Newark in a mass exodus. It was surreal, seeing the once bustling campus completely empty.

I realized that I was entering a period of indefinite isolation. Aside from my roommate, I was alone. This is a dangerous situation for someone with a preexisting mental illness.

I found my mental state worsening over the next few months. I was far from alone. According to the CDC, one in four young adults thought about suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyday became a repeating cycle of waking up and logging onto Zoom, continuing with the pseudo-social interactions of online classes. I felt hopeless and despondent.

I missed my friends. I missed the routine of being on campus and attending lectures, which I realized was a crucial part of maintaining my motivation towards college. I wondered, is anyone else feeling as horrible as me?

All the news seemed to report on was the number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, and increasing government restrictions. I saw nothing regarding how young adults and children were adapting to this sudden change.

As it became clear that the Fall 2020 semester was going to be online as well, the University’s Division of Student Life released a wellbeing guide to attempt to help students, especially incoming freshmen, adapt to another semester of being remote.

When I accessed these resources, I was annoyed by what I found. Most of the wellbeing activities listed were less than I expected. I expected more of a concrete guide that focused on addressing serious mental complications due to isolation. Instead, I found guides that were very surface level. These included yoga guides, coloring activities and repetitive guides on mindfulness. An especially poignant activity was “dancing for self-care.”

These activities are patronizing for someone who is already struggling with mental illness. Hearing constant reminders on mindfulness and thinking positive does virtually nothing for someone with depression or anxiety. I felt belittled looking at these listings.

To add insult to injury, the Spring 2021 semester had its respective break removed, which was replaced with “Blue Hen Recoop” days, to serve as a kind of desultory campaign for mental health.

A day or two for mental health, or tepid coloring activities and yoga, is not going to fix the ongoing mental health crisis in young people, much less university students.

It is time for the university to provide more concrete resources to students battling mental health issues, especially with no end in sight to this pandemic.

