Opinion: There’s nothing like a walk outside amidst the stress of self-quarantine



Kevin Travers /THE REVIEW

“Although I should be staying at home to ‘slow the spread,’ this order has only made me want to leave the house more,” Kennedy Butch says.

The arrival of coronavirus to the United States can be compared to a zombie apocalypse or the end of the world. The very day that the virus reached Delaware, I was kicked off of my college campus, lost my part-time job, bought $200 in groceries to stock up and returned home to Sussex County, Delaware.

Since being home, I’ve watched hundreds of my town’s residents line up to receive free chicken from the local plant (all social distancing goes out the window when free food is concerned), read that the local gun store was SOLD OUT of ammunition and suffered from a severe episode of seasonal allergies — there were no tissues within a 10-mile radius of my house. Needless to say, life has been crazy. As the threat that coronavirus presents to our nation increases, it is likely to get even crazier.

On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. John Carney issued a “stay-at-home” order for the state of Delaware. This involved the closing of all businesses deemed as “non-essential” in hopes of preventing citizens from congregating and limiting the spread of coronavirus. Grocery stores, pharmacies and doctor’s offices are among the few businesses whose doors remain open to the public during this time of crisis.

Although I should be staying at home to “slow the spread,” this order has only made me want to leave the house more. My trips to the grocery store have been the highlight of my week, as they seem to be the only escape from the boredom of binge-watching television shows (that’s right, boredom — I’ve reached that point). My current idea of fun consists of walking aimlessly down grocery store aisles, searching for the toilet paper rolls that I know are already sold out.

There are more things to do during this stay-at-home order than simply staying at home or routinely visiting the local supermarket. Carney spells it out directly in his emergency declaration: Go outdoors!

In a state where sandy beaches line the entire lower portion, it is hard to imagine a day outdoors that doesn’t involve lounging around in beach chairs for hours on end. Now that all Delaware beaches are closed, it seems impossible to do anything other than sit indoors until May 15, when the emergency order is said to end.

An added worry of going outdoors is the inability to control the environment: not knowing who could have coronavirus or when they could be spreading it to other people. Although staying indoors may ease the mind, it does nothing to help prepare the body to fight the virus.

There is a significant connection between regular exercise and a strong immune system. Harvard Health states that “exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system.” They also describe that “it may contribute even more directly by promoting good circulation” and “[protecting] against a variety of diseases.” Coronavirus is a strong and easily transmittable virus, which has severe symptoms that target the respiratory system and are exacerbated by preexisting conditions, in most positive cases. Regular aerobic exercise might serve to strengthen the condition of the respiratory system and better prepare the body to fight off this virus.

When exercising outdoors, worries of obtaining coronavirus remain present in my mind, but as long as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended precautions are being practiced, outdoor exposure presents little threat.

Coronavirus data from the CDC states that sunlight creates an inhospitable environment for the virus, so it’s less likely to thrive in an outdoor environment. The outdoors is one of the safest places to be, as long as proper social distancing is practiced.

Now entering April, we are experiencing warmer weather throughout Delaware. Recent temperatures have been as high as 72 degrees, making it the perfect time to partake in outdoor activities, such as walking or biking.

There are many places throughout the state that would make excellent locations for outdoor activities. Countless wooded areas and walking trails are waiting to be explored. In Newark, the beloved White Clay Creek State Park consists of 3,300 acres and over 37 miles of trails. In Sussex County, it is still possible to visit Cape Henlopen State Park, but for their hiking and biking routes instead of their beaches. Some local favorites include the Gordon’s Pond and Bike Loop trails.

In a time of pure chaos and unprecedented circumstances, going outdoors can provide a much-needed escape. “House Arrest” in hopes of limiting your exposure to the virus may not be as good for you as it seems. The benefits of being outdoors during this pandemic far outweigh the drawbacks. Go outdoors; even Carney is encouraging it.

Kennedy Butch is a sophomore neuroscience major. Their opinions are their own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. Butch may be reached at kbutch@udel.edu.