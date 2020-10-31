Opinion: Thoughts from a first-time voter

I expected to be happy and excited to vote for a candidate that represented my values. Instead, I settled for the lesser of two evils.



Provided by Sophia Johnson/THE REVIEW

“My vote feels less like an American civic duty and more like an unimportant piece in an uncontrollable outcome,” Johnson says.

On Nov. 6, 2012, my parents and I attended a get-together at my family friend’s house to view the election results. Ten years old at the time, I remember looking at the TV in the living room and watching a map of the U.S. fill with different colors and statistics.

At some point that night, my mom handed me a slip of paper and a pencil, and told me that I got to vote for president. To tell the truth, I don’t remember whose name I wrote on that paper and slipped into that cardboard box, but I do remember feeling delighted for some reason. Ever since that day, my excitement to vote in a presidential election has been growing.

Eight years later, it’s 2020, and the thought of the election brings me less childish joy and more uneasiness. My vote feels less like an American civic duty and more like an unimportant piece in an uncontrollable outcome. To say that 10-year-old me would be disappointed with what it’s like to actually vote is an understatement.

Of course, to vote is to understand who you’re voting for and what you’re voting to protect, and that is possibly the most disconcerting thing of all.

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening more American lives, the climate crisis rapidly worsening and the status of healthcare becoming inaccessible to most Americans, the next administration to inhabit the White House will take on some of the most controversial and urgent issues of my lifetime so far. It doesn’t help that both of the options for the next administration are, in some individuals’ opinions, less than ideal.

I expected to be happy and excited to vote for a candidate that represented my values. Instead, I settled for the lesser of two evils.

Before actually being eligible to vote, I always heard that voting was one of the great privileges of being American. However, now that I am a voter, I feel as though that grandiose portrayal of voting is inaccurate and just used as a method of persuasion to get people to actually vote, as a large portion of eligible voters choose not to.

Another thing that surprised me about the reality of voting was the severe lack of knowledge I had about any of the other positions or candidates I was voting for. All I heard about was the presidential election, so I was a little perplexed when I had more candidates to vote for. When filling out my mail-in ballot, I took the time to look up each position and what they do, but how many people who vote don’t take the time to do so? Or can’t? How many candidates have slipped through the cracks into government seats like that?

In addition to that, there were many questions about government money allotments for projects in my community that I had, again, never heard about. When would those results be announced? While filling out the spaces I wasn’t prepared for, I felt like I was casting my ballot into thin air. It was troublesome to say the least.

Voting can also be hard when you don’t live in a swing state. As a Maryland resident, I know the result will be blue no matter what I do. It feels, again, like your vote doesn’t carry any weight. I believe that people use this as an excuse to not vote as well.

In conclusion, voting for the first time was not all it’s cracked up to be. I thought finally being able to vote would give me a sense of fulfillment, a sense of higher purpose in the society I’ve inhabited for 18 years. Instead, I just feel anxious for my ballot to be counted and for the results of the election to determine my future.

However, my experience being a first-time voter was not all negative. On the day I dropped my ballot at the ballot box near my house, when I got back in my car, I saw a woman drop off her ballot right after me. We made eye contact, and she gave me a smile and a thumbs up, and I gave her one back. At that moment, I felt relieved that I had voted, and I felt encouraged to do it again. Her positivity helped me to feel good about casting my first vote, and of course, I will vote again.

Hopefully one day I will be able to stand in line, vote in person and cast my ballot for a candidate who makes me happy to vote.

