Opinion: Tuition is too high, and it is not going where we need it most

There are more students, fewer resources and greater financial hardships standing in the way of graduates

Abby Newton/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

The university increased tuition by 2% for the 2021-2022 school year. Estimated tuition rates for the current academic year are $15,050 for in-state students and $36,474 for out-of-state students. Even though I love this school, as a Pennsylvanian, this number gives me a headache. Where is my money going?

The Student Comprehensive Fee, which includes funding for the student fitness center, recreational programs and registered student organizations, increased by nearly 10-fold. Meanwhile, the Wellness Fee, which provides funding for the Student Health Services (SHS) and the Center for Counseling & Student Development, and the Student Center Fee were the only two fees that did not increase.

The university is committing a major injustice against its students by increasing tuition and not prioritizing funding where students need it. Sacrificing the mental and physical wellbeing of students (during a global pandemic nonetheless) for the sake of renovating fitness facilities seems inappropriate to say the least. Especially considering the fact that many classes are still hybrid and multiple departments are facing budget cuts, students are simply not benefitting in a way that is proportional to the cost of tuition.

This increased tuition disproportionately burdens lower income students.

According to a report by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), only 9% of university students are considered low-income. A report from The Institute for Higher Education Policy found that the average affordability gap for low income students at the university is around $3,000, already making the university unaffordable for the typical low-income student.

Income inequality in this country has never been starker, and the accessibility to higher education and career opportunities is becoming increasingly difficult.

I wrote an article for The Review last year about how hard it has been for seniors to find jobs post-graduation. Students I talked to expressed grievances about how difficult it has been to maintain financial stability in a pandemic-driven economy.

Given the difficulties that students are facing navigating the job market and given the complaints regarding the quality of SHS, there is no reason for a tuition increase at the university.

In the past year over 4,600 freshmen were admitted to the university — exceeding the standard of 4,000 admitted students of past academic years.

There are more students, fewer resources and greater financial hardships standing in the way of graduates.

So why is tuition increasing? And if our tuition must increase, even if just by 2%, why is the university not directing the money to the resources that students need the most?

Budget cuts have depleted the resources of multiple departments in the university and I know I am not alone in thinking that more financial resources should be directed towards student health resources. It is frustrating having no say in budget cuts and being forced to live with the conditions that the university sets for us.

In May, Delaware State University announced that it is forgiving over $700,000 of student debt. Antonio Boyle, the vice president for strategic enrollment management at Delaware State, explained that student debt burdens will only exacerbate the difficulties students are bound to face when venturing into the job market or graduate school.

“While we know our efforts won’t help with all of their obligations, we all felt it was essential to do our part,” Boyle said.

How come our university does not extend the same courtesy?

Our generation deserves financial justice. This starts with the university lowering tuition, forgiving student debt or at least putting our tuition money where the students need it most. If the university really cares about providing accessible quality education, it will step up and make the changes that students are desperate for.

Molly McVety is a staff reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be contacted at mollymcv@udel.edu.