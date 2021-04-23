Opinion: Unpaid internships and how they hurt students

BY Senior Reporter

Okay, let’s be honest, finding an internship is one of the most stressful and tedious processes college students embark on every year. But, for a lot of students, this process is sort of unavoidable because either they are required to do one for credit or they just feel this intense pressure that society’s putting on them that they need to get an internship, to have a good resume, to get a job, to have a life.

And to top the already stressful experience off, out of the about 1.5 million estimated internships that run in the US each year, about half of those are actually unpaid. And yet, as students, we often accept these internships, lose money in the process and act like someone is doing us a huge favor.

In this video, I’m going to explore the topic of unpaid internships and how despite their benefits, they are actually pretty exploitative of students.