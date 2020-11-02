Opinion: Voting in the age of social media

As members of the younger generation, social media dominates most of the media we consume today. Whether it’s TikTok, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, the constant influx of news is practically inescapable.



As members of the younger generation, social media dominates most of the media we consume today. Whether it’s TikTok, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, the constant influx of news is practically inescapable. This isn’t always a bad thing, as social media helps us all to stay updated on current events and connects people from all over the world. But, this never-ending stream of consciousness can sometimes hinder our ability to form our own opinions. With the election coming up, it’s important for us all to be informed of current political issues, but it’s understandable that the climate on social media can be polarizing. Social media can create an environment of fear that distracts voters from real issues that should affect their choice.

It’s practically habitual for everyone to wake up in the morning and check their phone before they can even fully open their eyes. For me, I read Twitter like it’s the daily newspaper. And it seems like everyday, there’s headlines immediately filling my brain. I usually scroll until Twitter tells me “You’re Up To Date!” But, I feel like I never am. It’s difficult to feel like you’re truly “up to date” in the world of social media because news constantly circulates and opinions are ever-changing. As someone who is voting for the first time this year, this is stressful.

Seeing everyone’s opinions on your feed can make you question the validity of your own beliefs. It also can make you feel overwhelmed and scared to share your thoughts for everyone to see. A lot of social media platforms cater your feed to what you like, share or favorite, which helps you find others with the same interests and views as you, but it can also stunt your ability to expand your thoughts or see other points of view.

Social media can create a sense of unity among those who share the same opinions, but people sometimes take this to the extreme. Finding people who agree with what you believe in becomes problematic when that sense of unity drives you to shame others for disagreeing.

The term “cancel culture” is something we are all familiar with, as most morning headlines we see are public figures being cancelled for things like racism, homophobia or general ignorance. While some of them deserve to be called out, this concept seeps into daily life, let alone our social media. It creates a fear that your opinion might cause people to shame you online or in person. Many feel comfortable enough to automatically call someone else’s opinion “wrong” just because it isn’t completely aligned with what everyone else is saying. This can discourage people from sharing their opinions and may cause them to not even bother educating themselves out of fear of being criticized.

This constant insecurity also leads to a herd mentality online, where people gravitate towards the current popular opinion. Shockingly enough, I have seen people on social media go as far as saying that they feel unable to form their own opinions without looking at comments first to see what the consensus is.

It’s good to hear others’ opinions and there can be well-spirited discourse online. You should feel comfortable enough to grow, educate yourself and change your opinions without fear of judgement from people on social media.

This concept is especially relevant now with the election coming up. Younger people are more likely to be part of this herd mentality since they’re always tuning into social media. If you base your opinions off of what random people say on TikTok, how can you be sure of what you really believe? That isn’t to say that adults don’t also fall victim to this, especially in the realm of Facebook; people often see one bit of information and spread it across platforms without really knowing what’s going on.

Still, there are lots of positive effects: social media is a great place for young people to learn about political issues and even voting in general. There are lots of ways to positively spread information through social media in an attempt to educate without creating a polarizing environment. Many people share links of different ways to vote, how to register and other helpful verified information. I have learned a lot from seeing videos, articles and petitions for things I wouldn’t have otherwise known were happening. It’s a great way to spread awareness and educate people which, during an election year, is very important. But, it also gives a voice to people who are misguided, uninformed and hateful.

We need to find a way to make social media a place for learning and spreading information safely. Political opinions are everywhere, but if you look the wrong way, you can find yourself being brainwashed by conspiracy theorists. You shouldn’t let other people dictate your thoughts. Changing your opinion isn’t inherently bad, but make sure you are doing it for the right reasons. If you don’t actually believe something, don’t say you do because it’s what’s popular at the moment.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from social media, it’s that whatever is popular today, won’t be popular tomorrow. This election, make sure to vote based off of information you know to be verified. Think for yourself and use social media as a way to learn from other people’s experiences and opinions but do so with caution.

Lily Williams is a staff reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.