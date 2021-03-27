Opinion: Waiting to get your COVID-19 vaccine is selfish

Sam Ford/The Review

You are not taking vaccines away from anyone by avoiding your own appointment.

BY

Development Officer

I was so excited when I finally got the email that I was eligible to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The phrase “back to normal” is finally becoming a reality, and I’ll do anything to speed up the process.

I squealed in excitement to my parents that I was set to get my first dose of the Moderna vaccine, only to be met with hesitation.

“Do you think you really need it right now?” they asked.

I was rendered speechless. Everyone needs it.

My dad is a middle school teacher, and he simply “doesn’t want to” get it right now. In the first few weeks of the roll-out, I heard this a lot and even said it myself. There was a lot of uncertainty about the side effects, effectiveness and overall safety of the coronavirus vaccine. After all, it was developed in under a year, while vaccines for diseases like influenza, chicken pox and polio took decades to develop and safely issue to civilians. However, those diseases have been around for a hundred years or more, in a time when vaccine development was non-existent or in very early stages.

Thanks to modern advanced medicine, it took just ten days to successfully determine the viral sequence of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, after the first reported cases in January 2020. As the virus spread throughout the world, the United States government jump-started Operation Warp Speed (OWS) to fast track a path to a vaccine. Like any vaccine, each company put their concoctions through numerous, large-scale clinical trials until they reached a certain level of effectiveness. The Moderna vaccine is about 94.1% effective after two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is about 95% effective after two doses.

Personally, I like those odds, even though I’m not looking forward to the common side effects — headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea — basically a lot of symptoms of the actual virus. Side effects are expected to be a bit more intense after the second dose, but none are as bad as the sickness one would experience if they actually contracted COVID-19. But if that is all that is holding you back from getting the vaccine, grow the f*ck up. Avoiding a day or two of sickness for your own personal comfort is selfish and is only slowing the process of herd immunity.

I’ll gladly empty the contents of my stomach and lie in bed with a headache for a day if it means I don’t have to lay there every day for weeks on end like I have for the last year. I’ll gladly suffer through aches and pains for a day if it means I can throw away my masks and see my friends again. And I’ll sure as hell sweat out a fever for a day if it means stopping the spread and preventing even more deaths. Over 2.5 million deaths worldwide is quite enough.

Americans’ willingness to get the vaccine is on the rise, but I worry those numbers aren’t rising fast enough. A recent Gallup poll said 71% of Americans are willing to be vaccinated, up from 65% in December. One of the biggest reasons for those who said they are not willing to get the vaccine is safety and effectiveness concerns. Basically, they want to wait to see if anyone else gets sick before they receive it too. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discouraged this exact mindset, appearing on CNN in early February, warning that waiting for the “next generation” of vaccines will give the virus more time to mutate.

“If you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it, you will not get mutations,” Fauci said.

I’ve also heard from several of my own friends and family that they want to give the people who really need it the opportunity to get it first as if they would be stealing a vaccine from an elderly person or someone with an illness that makes them more susceptible to the coronavirus. This mindset is ridiculous. Originally, doses were wasted due to strict guidelines for eligibility, but several states are starting to expand that eligibility. Vaccination sites have a set number of spaces and sign up times every day with a goal to fill every single spot and vaccinate as many people as possible. Once the serum is thawed, the timeline for expiration is extremely short, so if you are eligible and there is an open spot, take it. Otherwise, doses are wasted.

Delaware is wrapping up phase 1B and moving into the remainder of phase one. At the very least, everyone who has not yet been vaccinated should be checking vaccine sign ups daily to find the first available date and time to get a vaccine. Everyone has to do their part to ensure that no doses are wasted, and herd immunity is reached as soon as possible.

You are not taking vaccines away from anyone by avoiding your own appointment, you’re extending the risk and costing lives. Take some responsibility, and get your shot.

Rachel Sawicki is the Development Officer for The Review. Their opinions are their own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. They may be reached at racasaw@udel.edu.