Opinion: We need to stop underestimating ourselves

There is a certain phrase that comes around every so often that has no meaning other than to destroy your self confidence. That phrase is “she’s out of your league.”

I have a big problem with this statement.

First of all, this is the wrong way to think. We are all human beings. No one is “better” than you just because they may be more attractive. And even if they are more attractive, it does not mean that you shouldn’t go for it. There is no point in not taking the chance. The worst thing that could happen is that she will say “no,” which is the same as if you didn’t ask.

Our unwillingness to go for it is definitely a product of our self-imposed anxiety that we create in our heads. We are often so terrified of rejection that we think it would be the end of the world if she said “no,” so we just don’t even ask.

This fear is irrational because it would not be the end of the world if she said “no.” In fact, rejection is good for us, because every time it happens, the less and less it will bother us. And eventually, getting rejected will not hurt at all, so asking girls out would not cause any anxiety at all.

Believe me, I’ve been there. I used to be so scared of talking to girls that I just avoided it altogether. This is not a viable option because if I stayed like this, I would never have gotten over that fear. The only way to get over it is to do it.

This past Tuesday, I saw one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen at the gym. I was contemplating going up and talking to her, but I was so nervous. But eventually, after summoning up enough courage, I went up to her and I told her that she was one of the most beautiful girls I have ever seen. I think she was very flattered because she smiled and thanked me. And how can you not feel good after hearing that? Even though I asked for her number and did not get it, I have no regrets about it. And if somehow she ends up reading this, she can know that she has helped me get over my fear of talking to girls. Because the only way to be comfortable with being rejected, is to get rejected.

Despite what anyone tells you, rejection is good for you. We have to stop being so afraid of rejection because it’s not a big deal. The anxiety in our minds tells us that it’s the end of the world, but that is nowhere near the case. We have to face this fact, and once we realize that, asking out girls will be much easier.

The only way to get better at it is to do it. So let’s stop this mirage that there are “leagues,” and if you like a girl, just tell her how you feel. Because honestly, being honest is probably the best way to go about it. We need to stop underestimating ourselves and realize that we are capable of so much more.