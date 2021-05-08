Opinion: Who is at fault for fast-fashion consumption?

Olivia Craig/THE REVIEW

With the chaos of everyday life, it can be difficult to constantly debate the ethics of decisions you make.

BY

Columnist

As we are finally beginning to see more sunny days in Newark, most of us are ready for summer. With the warm weather comes the seasonal shift in clothing. The constantly evolving trends usually call for a haul of new summer clothes and bathing suits. As college students, we always want to be trendy and confident in our outfits, but these summer hauls can be expensive.

Shopping on a budget can be difficult, which makes online stores like SHEIN and ZAFUL so appealing. The clothes are always cheap and sales are common, making it easy to buy large quantities of clothing quickly. Because of how these brands produce clothing, they have been dubbed as fast-fashion retailers. Fast fashion can be defined as rapidly produced and inexpensive clothing that coincides with the latest trends. The emergence and popularity of fast fashion have sparked debate online about how ethical it truly is.

A problem that many customers have with fast-fashion retailers is the quality of the clothing. Many of the items wear out quickly and are thrown out by consumers. This is not only a customer complaint. According to Treehugger, a website that strives to help users make informed and sustainable decisions, many environmental advocates have an issue with the prominence of fast fashion due to the environmental impact. The clothing that is thrown away contributes to the overflow of landfills due to the clothes not being recycled. The Environmental Protection Agency stated that in 2018, there were 17 million tons of textile waste and only 2.5 million tons were recycled. In addition to the landfill space, fast fashion also contributes to global CO2 emissions. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the fashion industry makes up 10% of global CO2 emissions every year.

The ethical debate surrounding fast fashion doesn’t end with the environmental impacts. Many have expressed concern surrounding the labor conditions that allow for inexpensive clothing to be produced so quickly. People who have spoken out against fast fashion have exposed that these factories are often unsafe, and the employees work long hours for low wages.

These concerns have resulted in social media backlash and finger-pointing at those who purchase clothes from fast-fashion retailers. Many feel that there are more ethical and sustainable ways to wear clothes like informing yourself on sustainable fashion, supporting eco-friendly brands, donating your clothes and considering quality over quantity. So why support brands that are potentially harmful? As consumers, it’s important to be aware of the role we play in environmental impact as well as unsafe labor conditions. But oftentimes, the brands that are sustainable and “green” are significantly more expensive than the products you may see from fast-fashion retailers. As college students, we will probably choose the more affordable option.

Many people who take part in the discussion surrounding fast fashion vs. sustainable fashion mention the fact that it’s often difficult to know the truth behind where we buy clothing from. There’s always a possibility that brands that label themselves as “green” and “sustainable” may not be telling the truth.

The term “greenwashing” has been popularized by the debate between sustainability and fast fashion. “Greenwashing” describes a marketing strategy that companies use to advertise their products as eco-friendly and sustainable when in reality, they aren’t actually benefiting the environment. “Sustainable,” “socially responsible,” “eco-friendly” and “recycled content” are terms that customers fall victim to under the guise of helping the environment. To avoid this deception, customers have to research the brand to determine whether or not the product is as sustainable as the company is saying. But when they need a new bathing suit when it’s suddenly going to be 80 degrees, many consumers aren’t taking the time to research sustainability. Instead, they will choose what is fast and cheap.

With the chaos of everyday life, it can be difficult to constantly debate the ethics of decisions you make. Buying a new outfit doesn’t always instill a moral debate within everyone as it is often viewed as a minor decision. With the emergence of this debate, people are becoming more aware of the impacts of fast fashion, but feel that the cheap prices are just too good to pass up. It begs the question, who is truly responsible? Are consumers wholly responsible for their impact, or, should companies be held more accountable for their methods of production?

Buying clothing shouldn’t be the ethical problem it is now. Fast-fashion retailers should be transparent about their methods of production so consumers can make more informed decisions. Being transparent may cause consumers to shy away from purchasing the company’s products and reduce the overall impacts of fast fashion. On the other hand, companies that utilize “greenwashing” marketing tactics should also be upfront about how sustainable their products actually are. As consumers, we shouldn’t have to shoulder the entire responsibility of ethical clothing because we are limited to what brands tell us. Ultimately, companies are responsible for the way they produce and market their products, allowing consumers to fall victim to inexpensive prices and convenience.

Making informed decisions as a consumer is not always easy. It can be stressful to consider every side of an argument when doing something as simple as online shopping. The finger-pointing should be towards the companies that are directly causing the negative impacts — not the person who sees a seven dollar shirt and buys it without knowing the impact of their decision.



Lily Williams is a columnist for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.