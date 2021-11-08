Opinion: Why performative environmentalism is harmful







Performative environmentalism emphasizes small, individual actions, diminishing interest in larger societal or governmental changes.

Courtesy of Morgan Brownell

Plastic straws became America’s enemy in 2018, with plastic water bottles following shortly after the emergence of the Hydro Flask. Celebrities flocked to Instagram to tell fans to #StopSucking, reposting the same video of a sea turtle with a straw stuck up its nose. Getting caught with a plastic straw was, and still is, a death sentence. Anyone caught with one should be prepared to receive side-eyes from individuals with reusable tote bags, metal straws and mason jars.

The hashtags, the consumer products and the side-eyes can be chalked up to performative environmentalism. People are starting to realize that climate change is no longer a distant concept that’s only affecting the polar bears; it is affecting all of us right now. Increasing awareness should be a good sign, but that awareness is fleeting at best and fueled by misinformation. About 46% of waste in the Pacific Ocean alone is caused by discarded fishing nets and equipment, with only 0.03% of it made up of straws. Reusable straws are a great alternative to reduce ocean waste, but targeting each small piece of plastic won’t solve the problem.

In 2019 , a BBC article claimed that inhalers leave a carbon footprint parallel to meat consumption, urging asthma sufferers to “cut their carbon footprint by switching to greener medication.” Meanwhile, large-scale industrial companies are responsible for about 70% of greenhouse emissions, which is often one of many culprits that cause asthma in the first place, especially in poor communities of color.

Additionally, 14.5% of human-induced emissions come from livestock, according to a global assessment of emissions from the UN Food and Agriculture Administration. Beef and cattle milk production account for the majority of emissions, respectively contributing 41% and 20% of the emissions. But according to a Gallup Poll in Jan. 2020, only 23% of Americans reported eating less meat in the current year than the year before, mostly for health reasons, not environmental consciousness. This data is telling — most would rather point the finger at others, shifting the blame for climate change towards the micro issues rather than the macro. It is essentially looking down on those who may not have the means to be eco-friendly.

The concept of the self-licensing effect could be used to explain performative environmentalism. The term is used to describe how one’s positive moral actions can lead to decreased worry about future negative actions. This effect can explain why people indulge in fast food after hitting the gym or why people who participate in some environmentally friendly behavior will then do something to negate it in the future.

According to research from the Environmental Design Research Association, the average person typically allows themselves to engage in morally questionable behavior from time to time. For example, the study found that people who cut down on their water consumption then had an increase in electricity consumption.

Other examples include Instagram fundraisers that claim every like or repost equals one tree planted. Social media users can feel accomplished with a double tap of their thumb and go on about their day without another thought. Most won’t follow up, check the credibility of the post or engage in activism that requires them to get off the couch.

“On average, human activity puts about 40 billion tons of CO2 into the air each year,” an article from CO2Meter, an online source for gas detection and monitoring, said. “This means we would theoretically have to plant 40 billion trees every year, then wait for decades to see any positive effect. By the time 40 years had passed, the trees we had originally planted would only cancel out the increased CO2 levels today.”

Performative environmentalism emphasizes small, individual actions, diminishing interest in larger societal or governmental changes and making the environmentally friendly movement overly reliant on consumer products and distracting us from larger issues. Many people who are disabled rely on plastic straws for flexibility. Similarly, many diabetics rely on injection supplies because they can’t sterilize and reuse a needle, and those with asthma need inhalers, regardless of what greenhouse gases they emit. Others may simply not be able to afford eco-friendly products.

Wanting to use metal straws as a personal choice isn’t innately harmful; the issue lies with how people choose to frame their actions on social media. To quote S.E. Smith in their article “Performative Environmentalism Won’t Reverse Climate Change,” boasting about one’s “greener-than-thou” credentials can be more harmful than doing nothing at all.

Mia Pellegrino is a senior at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at miapell@udel.edu.