Opinion: Why You Should Use College as an Opportunity to Become Globally Aware

It seems like everyday when you log into Twitter or Instagram, there’s a new video going viral of a person being scolded by someone for speaking a language other than English in public. Many people in the United States feel entitled to tell people that they should know English simply because “we’re in America.” However, the United States has no official language at the federal level, so why is it that people are so closed-minded toward those who speak a different language or come from a different culture? It might be due to the fact that compared to other countries, our second language education is not as prioritized. A lot of countries have students learning English or another language from a very young age, whereas in the United States, you might not start learning another language until middle or even high school.

I think it’s because people need to educate themselves and learn that all cultures should be embraced. Cultural awareness is crucial, especially now when the world seems so divided and ignorance is rampant. But what can you do to improve it? I know this might seem hopeless. The world is so big, and it’s hard to see yourself actually making an impact. In the face of the hatred that exists in the world, one thing you are capable of doing is educating yourself. Studying a foreign language or even studying abroad are great places to start.

As students of University of Delaware, we are lucky to have many great programs that work toward making students more globally aware. There are a variety of languages as well as study abroad programs that are available to us, and we should all take advantage of these opportunities. As a member of the World Scholars Program, I feel obligated to speak on the importance of educating yourself on different languages and cultures.

The World Scholars Program is a four-year program that allows students with a globally focused major or minor to complete two semesters abroad and opens the door to new experiences.

Through World Scholars, I was able to spend my first semester of freshman year abroad in Madrid, Spain. When I tell people this, they are shocked that I would have chosen this path during the already challenging transition from high school to college. But, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’m a Three Language major studying Spanish, Italian and Japanese, so Spain was at the top of my list. Coming out of high school, I wasn’t completely confident in my Spanish-speaking abilities, but I wanted to immerse myself in the language and the culture to improve. During my four months in Madrid, my Spanish definitely improved, and I was exposed to a new way of life. Once the culture shock subsided, I fell in love with the language, the city and the people. Despite it being different than my life in the United States, I ended up embracing those differences and bringing my new perspective back home with me.

I was fortunate enough to be able to travel to other countries such as Ireland, France and Morocco during my time abroad. During each of my trips, I was able to hear people’s stories from all walks of life and learn things about these countries and cultures that I didn’t know before. One thing I noticed during my time abroad was that people were more willing to try to communicate with me than Americans back home were with foreign visitors. I always tried my best to use my foreign language skills while abroad, but I would be lying if I said there weren’t a few times in the grocery store when I gave the person working the register a blank stare, unable to comprehend a word they were saying. But, during these moments, I never experienced any hostility. No one ever said to me, “we’re in Spain, you should speak Spanish.”

In Morocco, it was often difficult to communicate because of the language barrier, but the people were kind to me. There are multiple languages spoken in Morocco. The most popular spoken language is Arabic as well as the Moroccan Arabic dialect. French and Spanish are also spoken and some know English. I went to Morocco knowing about three phrases in Arabic, so I knew it was going to be challenging. I remember being in a store in Chefchaouen, a city in Morocco, and having difficulty communicating with the store owner. Rather than getting angry or frustrated, we were able to communicate using both of our limited Spanish speaking skills.

Another time, I was on a bus in Ireland, and my water bottle rolled under my seat into the seat behind me. The family sitting behind me were audibly Italian, and I was able to use my Italian language skills to ask for it back. Even though my Italian isn’t great, and I probably used incorrect grammar, I could see that my effort was appreciated and they were able to understand me.

It wasn’t until my flight back to the United States that I remembered the short patience some people have while speaking with someone who isn’t fluent in English. I was sitting next to a Spanish woman who was having trouble speaking with the flight attendant. The flight attendant soon became visibly frustrated, rolling her eyes and repeating herself at an increased volume each time. I noticed the woman becoming flustered and embarrassed and remembered what it felt like in the grocery store. I was able to help her by translating what the flight attendant was saying. Regardless, even if I wasn’t there, the flight attendant should’ve been more understanding rather than making the woman feel uncomfortable.

The difference between how people treat foreigners in the countries I visited versus in the United States was made abundantly clear to me. People from other countries were simply more open to the fact that not everyone speaks their native language and that you can still make an effort to communicate. It was definitely an eye-opening experience, and I feel as if visiting these countries has allowed me to have a deeper understanding of people and communication in general.

Studying abroad can seem like a big choice, and some people are concerned about the financial aspect. The university does offer scholarships and need-based awards to help finance your study abroad experience. But, studying abroad is not the only way to improve your global perspective and cultural awareness. If you are a student at the university, taking a foreign language is another way that you can gain the same perspective that I did.

For people today, it seems like connecting with those who speak different languages or come from a different culture is difficult. I believe that this stunts our ability to communicate and understand people’s lives, which can lead to some of the hatred we see in our country today. Some people are closed off to the idea of learning a new language or about a new culture because they think they don’t need to. Or, they think that it doesn’t affect them. That may be correct; some people go their whole lives without knowing a second language or refusing to leave their comfort zone. But, if you have the opportunity to, why not take it?

Being able to communicate in a different language and understand people’s culture even though it’s different than yours will make you a more compassionate person. In addition to the fact that knowing a foreign language looks great on a resumé, you will be able to form relationships with people from different backgrounds and understand them more deeply. Foreign language classes often include lessons about the culture, literature and history. Once you learn what’s out there, you will have a greater appreciation for the world and all the diversity that exists. You will also be able to educate others and help them to become a more culturally aware individual. I take every opportunity to share with family and friends the experiences I had abroad and how important it is to show kindness to those who speak a different language. Spreading knowledge is a way you can do your part in making an impact on society and changing people’s perspectives.

Through learning foreign language, I was able to communicate more efficiently and become more aware of how some Americans treat those who don’t speak English. I think if we all took notice of this and made the effort to learn a little about the diversity of cultures that exists in this country, we could become better people. Language is a key to communication but so is understanding and being open-minded. Taking a foreign language is one step you can take to gain this perspective.

The United States is a country made up of many different languages and cultures. Instead of closing yourself off to that fact, embrace it. Educate yourself. Become globally aware. Social media today greatly helps us to become aware of what’s happening around the world, but you can increase your understanding even more. Take the first step and study a second language.

Lily Williams is a staff reporter for The Review. She is a sophomore Three Language major. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at lillianw@udel.edu.