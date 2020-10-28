Opinion: WHY YOUR VOTE COUNTS

As American citizens, voting is a recurring responsibility that all of us must make sure to participate in. Not only are our personal rights and experiences in the balance, but so are the rights of minorities or underrepresented groups.





“If Donald Trump wins, I’m moving to Canada.”

Try to remember that phrase, from all the way back in 2016, when President Trump winning seemed like an unlikely outcome. Now, here we are, four years later, with some people actually making concrete plans to leave the U.S.

In this upcoming election, millions of people would face a difficult reality if Trump were to secure another term. Especially because of the pandemic, the administration for the next four years will surely impact how many lives are lost due to the virus. In addition, the enabling of toxic racial ideologies by the current White House administration has fueled a dangerous situation for lots of Americans. In other words, your vote this election could not be more important to determining the nation’s future.



America is a two-party system, as is clearly shown through almost all national issues maintaining two opposing sides. However, third parties in America such as the Libertarians and Greens remain on the ballot. Most Americans do not consider voting third party in presidential elections.

Nonetheless, some of those who do vote for these “minority candidates,” as they are sometimes called, have motivations such as disliking both the Republican and Democratic nominees, appreciating the platform and stance of third-party candidates or simply having apathy towards which candidate wins.

Some people vote third party based on the principle that they want to vote for who best aligns with their values, and if that candidate is not a member of one of the two major parties, so be it. However, most major politicians or political scientists argue that presidential elections are not the place for that kind of ideology, and voting third party is better suited for local elections where the whole nation is not directly impacted.

These citizens who cast their vote for third parties are decidedly throwing away their vote. While, in the past, some third-party candidates have secured electoral college votes, no candidate has ever won or even come close to winning the election. It is safe to say that voting third party is the same as not casting a vote at all.

Individuals who do not vote often cite that both candidates are just too terrible to choose between. However, refusing to make a choice is still a choice, and it is a choice that says that you do not care who wins the presidential election. You choose to not care about which candidate might be the lesser of two evils, and who could have a slightly better impact for you and/or the people you care about.

Not voting or throwing your ballot away to third parties signifies privilege, in that most people are choosing the lesser of two evils in a desperate attempt to salvage their rights. They have to vote for one of the two major candidates, because to them it’s the only outcome that could be worth something.

The privilege of facing no drastic impact from the outcome of this election is one that few people possess, and one that should not be taken for granted based on principle. We cannot afford principles at this time. For now, America is a two-party game, and we need to play in order to secure fairness and prosperity.

In Delaware, you may vote through mail with an absentee ballot, or in person. If you are voting by mail, you must request your ballot by October 30th and you must return the ballot or have it postmarked by November 3rd, 8:00 pm. You can review your registration, request an absentee ballot, or check the status of your absentee ballot at ivote.de.gov. In-person voting is taking place on November 3rd. If you are not registered to vote in Delaware but you are at the university, you can request an absentee ballot to be sent to your dorm through your state.

With millions of lives in the balance, this year is certainly not the time to waste your vote. Your voice matters, and using it effectively is extremely important not only for your own sake, but for the sake of the people that you care about.

