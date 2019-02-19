Opinion: With tuition so high, why are we paying so much for parking permits?

BY

Copy Desk Chief

THE REVIEW

Bridget Dolan makes her case.

This year, I haven’t gotten a single parking ticket.

I’ve been lucky enough not to leave my car in a different lot one evening where parking is unrestricted after 5 p.m. and then forget to move it back to the approved lot. Or I guess I just remembered enough this year.

My wallet is grateful. Parking on this campus is expensive enough. This past fall, I paid $540 to park in Lot 6 on North Campus. That was the most affordable (i.e., least expensive) option.

I live on the South Green.

It is about a 30-minute walk for me to get to my car if I don’t take the buses (and they don’t run before noon on the weekends), and I find it ridiculous to pay so much to keep my car so far away. Now, I know that my other option would have been way down on South Campus, but North Campus is closer to my workplace, making it slightly more beneficial for me.

Nonetheless, it’s still an exorbitant amount. My total, bank-breaking bill for this spring semester was about 23,000 — and then on top of that, I had to buy a permit.

I’m an out-of-state student, and I keep my car on campus for a couple of reasons — the main being that I need it for regular doctors’ appointments that I have in Newark, and paying for a ride-hailing service every other week that amounts to $50 round trip would end up being more expensive.

Still.

540 dollars.

That’s a lot of money. 23,000 is even more.

You would think that with all the money that goes to my tuition, the university might consider not making me pay so much for parking on top of everything else. I mean, not only do I have to drive to school and frequently go to the doctor to be able to stay in school, I have to pay even more.

I understand the importance of having parking permits, and I think that students should register their cars and get permits, but I don’t think that we should have to pay so much for them. Frankly, with the tuition we pay, we should only have to register our cars and not have to pay for the permit at all.

Unregistered cars would remain open to parking tickets, but students who register their cars should be able to park for free.

For some of us, having a car on campus isn’t a choice but a necessity, and the high cost of parking makes me wonder how much the university really does care about its students.