Opinion: You should care about human rights violations even if they don’t affect you

Sam Ford/The Review

A lot is going on in the world, so why should college students care about these problems?

BY

Staff Reporter

This semester will be tough for many students, not only physically, but mentally as well. With a pandemic that is still raging across the United States and many college students finding themselves in financial trouble, it might be difficult to keep up with U.S. politics and world affairs at the same time. There has been a 21% increase in voter turnout amongst college students in recent years, reflecting an interest in U.S. politics — although the same cannot be said for world affairs.

More than 350 Registered Student Organizations at the university itself, and several major news publications have kept quiet about the recent coup in Myanmar, the genocide of the Uyghur Muslims in China and the extermination of the people in the Tigray region in Ethiopia.

Myanmar has frequently been embroiled in political conflict, with the most notable event in recent years being the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims from Oct. 2016 to Aug. 2017. Further, the country was under military rule from 1962 until 2011. Myanmar has only seen a democratic rule for ten years, until Feb. 1, 2021, when military Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing ordered the arrest of Burmese Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi for violating COVID-19 restrictions, publishing sensitive information and the illegal possession of walkie-talkies. These charges were made to delegitimize the prime minister and as a justification to reinstall the military junta that used to rule Myanmar.

As a result, thousands of people, including teachers, students and government workers are protesting against the coup d’etat of the prime minister and have come out on the streets, opposing the military rule. However, the military and police pushed back: The protestors are being met with heavy suppression as the military is using tear gas and live ammunition to deter people from protesting.

Much like Myanmar, genocides are occurring in China and Ethiopia. The crackdown of Uyghur Muslims has been global public knowledge and has been perpetuated since the mid-2010s, as China strips away their religious rights and coerces them to undergo forced sterilization.

More recently, the Chinese government has begun putting the Uyghurs into what they call “re-education camps,” but studies done by the Australian Strategic Policy in 2017 showcased that the Chinese government has built over 400 concentration camps where Uyghur Muslims are beaten, tortured, sterilized, raped and subjected to forced labor. The Chinese government still continues to deny the human rights violation despite credible evidence from multiple organizations such as Global Centre For The Responsibility To Protect and Uyghurs Human Rights Project.

The same can be said for Ethiopia as well, but in different circumstances. The Ethiopian military has been clashing with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for several months, escalating tensions between the Tigray peoples and the government of Ethiopia. These skirmishes resulted in hundreds of people being brutally killed, raped and forced to flee their homes. Despite the brutal clashes, the government has not done anything to stop the bloodshed.

A lot is going on in the world, so why should college students care about these problems? This question does not pertain to just college students but also working adults as well. The sentiment and idea of, “It’s not my problem,” has allowed many atrocities and acts of violence to occur both on college campuses and in a variety of other locations throughout the world. This thought process has probably led to the events going on in Myanmar, China and Ethiopia and reflects apathy toward the plight of disenfranchised people, groups and other countries.

The situation, or even worse, can crop up in the U.S. if local and national news stations decide that reporting these events won’t generate any viewership or profits — completely disregarding the predicament of the defenseless, since they are not “newsworthy.”

Additionally, major corporations benefit from these atrocities, one notable example being Disney filming the remake of Mulan in the Xinjiang region of China where the Uyghur community are being detained in the “reeducation” camps. The credits of the film thanked eight organizations including the Public Security Bureau of Turpan who are tasked with running the internment camps.

It is easy for students to become numb with the 24/7 news cycle that is prevalent in American lives, causing short attention spans. It is easy to not have a modicum of care for other people’s problems. It is easy to become apathetic when the U.S. government shows time and time again that it does not care about its own people and would rather line their own pockets for political gains.

But this is how tragedies get perpetuated.

Students are already under the crushing weight of college and everything else their lives have to offer, but the world keeps turning, and governments continue to commit atrocities every day. Fighting for democratic freedom from their military oppressors, 38 protestors have died. More than 1,000 Uyghur Muslims have been detained, raped and tortured for expressing their religion. Over 100 innocent Ethiopians have been killed or were forced to flee their homes. Major news networks do not report about the people’s plight since they do not generate profit or viewership. So who will?

Gershom Shahid is a staff reporter for The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. He may be reached at gershom@udel.edu.