Opinion: You’re right, it’s not all men, but how do we know which men?

Kaylin Atkinson/The Review

There is no way for people to tell which men could be the ones to murder, harass or assault them.

BY

Staff Reporter

Whenever I leave my apartment alone after the sun goes down, I tightly clutch my hot pink pepper spray that’s attached to my keys and keep my head on a constant swivel. It feels that all too often, news outlets are flooded with stories of women being attacked, assaulted and abused by men. It leaves many riddled with fear to walk alone.

In the wake of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, #NotAllMen started trending on Twitter. This hashtag was born out of the #MeToo movement and is a rebuttal that many use when violence against women is being discussed.

Everard disappeared on March 3 while walking in South London, inciting a police search in the surrounding areas. Her body was eventually found more than 50 miles from the place of her abduction. A London police officer, Wayne Couzens, has since been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Everard.

This horrific situation would likely elicit an emotional response no matter the profession of the perpetrator. However, Everard’s murder really struck a chord with many people globally because police officers are employed to protect the citizens. It hurt and frightened many to know that Everard very likely entrusted Couzens whilst walking alone, and he took advantage of her vulnerability.

The #NotAllMen argument that has run rampant on social media in the weeks following Everard’s murder completely derails the conversation and invalidates the plethora of negative experiences women across the globe have had with men. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, approximately 1 in 5 women in the United States have been sexually assaulted. Also, as detailed in a survey by NPR, 77 percent of women have been sexually harassed verbally. These statistics are clear indicators of how unsafe the world can be for women.

No one is making a sweeping generalization and saying that every single man is a predator, as that would be a ludicrous and untruthful statement to make. However, there is no way for people to tell which men could be the ones to murder, harass or assault them. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 8 out of 10 sexual assaults are committed by someone known to the victim. This statistic makes it clear that women have every right to be wary of a large percentage of men.

In order to keep themselves as safe as possible, women are taught to be vigilant, stay incredibly alert when walking alone and to take as many safety measures as possible. Everard took all the precautions she possibly could that evening. She was wearing bright colored clothes and practical footwear. She was walking on the best lit path she could find, and she even called her boyfriend on her walk home. Everard did everything she was taught in order to keep herself as safe as possible, and yet she still faced the most unfortunate of circumstances.

After Everard’s body was found, the police in the area released a statement warning all women not to go out past dark. Women are being instructed to completely alter their way of life, yet it seems as though no one is trying to attack the problem head on, starting with the men perpetrating these crimes. Women staying home after dark is not only incredibly unrealistic; it is like placing a BandAid on a wound that requires surgery. Many women are demanding serious change that does not include advising them to change the way they live because of the actions of others.

Everard’s slaying has resumed a conversation where women are calling for action to address violence against them. Women in London have begun to address their concerns at rallies all around the city. These concerns for their safety affect women worldwide.

As vigils and memorials came to fruition all across South London, one particular event of both protest and remembrance turned into an anti-violence rally. This event, held in Clapham Common, began as a small, silent memorial where many came to pay their respects and lay flowers in Everard’s honor. However, when night fell over the city, many angered women were screaming things such as “Shame on you!” and “How many more?” while holding signs that detailed the fight to end violence against women.

Among those who arrived before protests began was Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who laid flowers at the memorial.

“She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family,” a royal source told PEOPLE Magazine. “She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night.”

These concerns do not just affect women in London or those walking at night; women can be targeted at any time of day in any place on the globe. Men drive by in cars on Main Street in Newark, Delaware and scream out to women on the sidewalk on a constant basis. You can’t grab dinner with your roommates without the possibility of being harassed. Although those instances obviously do not carry the same weight as Everard’s murder or events like it, it just goes to show that women can be harassed for simply going about their day, anywhere, at any time.

Taylor Ferrara, a sophomore fashion merchandising major at the university, has experienced her fair share of harassment on the streets of Newark. There was one specific instance that sticks out, and she is not likely to forget.

It was early in the night and the sun had just set when Ferrara was walking alone to her friend’s apartment, a short five minute walk that she frequently did during the day. However, this was her first (and last) time making the trip alone at night. On that seemingly short walk, a man began to scream out to her and slowly started following her, making her walk feel never-ending. For the whole walk, she was on FaceTime with her mother, a fact that brought her some comfort in a stressful situation.

“I did expect the worst and ever since then I avoid walking alone at night completely,” Ferrara says. “Fortunately, my friends will pick me up and drive me home now, so interactions like that don’t happen again.”

This is unfortunately a reality that many women face on too regular of a basis. We have been conditioned by society to take every precaution to keep ourselves safe. However, it seems as though people would much rather protect their daughters than educate their sons in an effort to put a stop to this clear gendered violence.

Sure, all the people who contributed to #NotAllMen trending on Twitter are right. Not all men attack, harass or assault women. But when it happens so frequently, how are women supposed to know which men are safe to be around?

Mia Gallo is a staff reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at miagallo@udel.edu.