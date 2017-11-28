

CREATIVE COMMONS

The opioid epidemic continues to take lives, and closer to home than many tend to think.



BY , STAFF REPORTER, , STAFF REPORTER, , STAFF REPORTER , , STAFF REPORTER AND STAFF REPORTER

An undergraduate at the university worries about her best friend who has overdosed three times in four years. A downstate social worker regrets failing to see signs that her kid brother was hooked. A nurse in New Castle, Del. remembers how drugs quietly took hold of her mother-in-law: “You never would have known she had an addiction.”

The opioid epidemic is tightening its hold on the country like a belt tied around a user’s arm, and citizens are suffering. As The Review recently reported, there were 308 fatal heroin overdoses in Delaware in 2016 — more than the number of deaths in car crashes. So far this year, the drug has killed 185 people.

And while University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) says addiction is not a big factor on campus, the collateral damage is as commonplace here as it is elsewhere around the state. Call it the second-hand smoke of the opioid epidemic. In an informal survey of 123 university students, about three out of five said they know someone affected by opioid abuse, and most knew an opioid user indirectly.

Heroin is cheaper and easier to get than prescription opioids, and is so addictive that researchers told The Review that as many as four in five recovering addicts eventually relapse.

Over two million Americans are currently dealing with some type of opioid addiction, and the effects are being felt everywhere, including the university community. About 10 months have passed since freshman Sarah Wood died, on her bedroom floor in Dagsboro, Del., from a heroin overdose, days before Christmas. She was 19.

Naomi Williams, a sophomore from Boston, MA, shared what it is like to have a best friend from home who doubles as a heroin addict.

Williams’ friend has overdosed three times in the past four years, and after running away from rehab centers, is currently being placed in a halfway home — a center that helps individuals adjust to life in society.

“I talk to her every week and I can visibly tell that she’s aged. I’m like ‘when is it going to stop?’” Williams said. “I mean you have to love yourself just a little bit.”

Despite Wood’s death last year and the indirect damage addiction can cause, UDPD Police Chief Patrick A. Ogden still maintained that opioid addiction is not a large issue on campus. Danielle Hastings, a social worker for the state Division of Social Services in Sussex County — where Wood died — said she experiences the epidemic every day.

Growing up in Wilmington, Del., Hastings had no clue how vast of an issue addiction was in her home state, until her own family was affected.

“I had never seen heroin or its effects before my brother, I used to think it was so cute when he would be nodding off and sleeping all the time, thinking ‘aw, he’s just so sleepy,’” Hastings said. “But, that was actually just him being high.”

These days, Hastings recounts the story of her brother’s struggle to her clients — who are almost exclusively with opioid addicts. She works to keep the grownups “clean” so they can regain their lives, stay out of prison, regain custody of their children and find work.

Some of them are new mothers whose infants are born addicted.

“Watching a baby suffer from opioid withdrawal is incredibly unsettling,” Hastings said. “They twitch uncontrollably, are constantly quivering and sneeze constantly…they need to be on morphine or opium just to exist.”

Cheryl Alexander, who works for the Visiting Nurse Association at Christiana Care in New Castle, also has plenty of first-hand experience dealing with the crisis. Like Hastings, not only has she seen addiction on the job, but also within her own family. Alexander’s mother-in-law died from an overdose.

“The problem is more widespread than people know,” she said. “It’s easy to hide. My mother in law was only 55, a grandmother, you never would’ve know she had an addiction.”

Alexander has “definitely” seen addictions rise in 17 years on the job — and not just with heroin.

“When people hear addiction they think heroin, cocaine, et cetera. But there is a very large number of people addicted to prescription medication.”

She says people turn to heroin or other street opiates, because they are cheaper than painkillers or other prescription opiates on the street.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reported the overdose rate of incidents involving fentanyl, a street opiate like heroin, nearly tripled in 2016.

Fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller ranging up to 50 times more potent than heroin and morphine, killed over 120 Delawareans last year. Distributors are mixing heroin with fentanyl for a deadly product.

Hastings said that her clients will search out dealers with Fentanyl product, even knowing the risks.

With opioid addiction becoming more prevalent, government officials have taken steps towards preventing future overdoses. In July, Delaware passed legislation which made naloxone, a drug that blocks the effects of opioids in users, available for purchase in certain pharmacies. When administered within the first five minutes of an overdose, Naloxone can reverse the opioid’s effects on the victim.

Delaware officials hope that by making Naloxone more readily available to the public, death rates due to opioid overdose will go down.

Hastings recounted her brother trying to seek help from his family, but he had burned almost all of his bridges with his thefts and lies. He was released from prison for the last time in 2003, and with nowhere to turn, he returned to drugs. Days after being set free, he overdosed.

Like Wood, he was 19 when he died.