Out Loud: A humanities girl in a STEM world

A look at the Bill Nye event from the audience. Katherine discusses Nye’s trust in millennials and taste for martinis.

I am not by any stretch of the imagination a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math person.

I would rather stick pins in my eyes than have to solve another equation in my lifetime, and the science lab I took at the university made me sweat more than I’m proud of.

Despite my borderline debilitating aversion to calculus and biology, I was compelled to attend Bill Nye’s university appearance on March 21 at the Bob Carpenter Center.

I had always loved his videos in elementary school, but beyond being entertained by his onscreen jokes, I could not force myself to really care about the lessons behind them.

Many years later, watching Nye quickly negated my own preconceived vision of the nerdy, middle-aged science whiz with crooked glasses, a shiny forehead and faded, unevenly pleated dress pants.

Bill Nye was cool. He was funny. Figuring out what to include in this article was challenging because he was just so quotable — if I were saying this out loud you’d hear a note of awe in my voice.

Before he taught kids that “science rules!,” Nye was a stand-up comedian and an ultimate frisbee player. His mother and father helped to decode the enigma code and survived a World War II Japanese prison camp, respectively. He studied under Carl Sagan and when decrepit television carts graced the front of my generation’s elementary school classrooms, it was his face that we were elated to see on the screen.

He also likes martinis.

What’s more is that Nye harbored an unwavering faith in the millennial generation’s ability to positively impact the world.

He told us that he saw us as a part of “…the better future.”

To hear this from a baby boomer such as Nye is so incredibly rare in my experience — I, the loather of logistics, was almost ready to apply to be an environmental engineer. Almost.

He also encouraged his audience, which was made up mostly of college students, that it was important to view the world with a childlike innocence.

“If you lose that sense of adventure, check out people — take the black capsule,” he said.

Whether he was talking about the migration of butterflies or making passive-aggressive (yet frighteningly accurate) comments about our president, there was one theme that I noticed kept appearing.

In Nye’s own words, this overarching concept was to “… play the cards you’re dealt.”

He used examples from his own life and even his parents’ lives to tell his audience to take serendipitous occurrences and use them in conjunction with their personal abilities to build lives for themselves.

This go-with-the-flow attitude surprised me coming from the Science Guy. I loved it.

I wish I could say that after seeing Nye speak, I garnered a new interest in the sciences. Truthfully, I will still avoid lab goggles and titrations as much as humanly possible. I also wish that I could say my eyes didn’t glaze over a bit when he got into the details of the genetic modification of crops, but that’s not true, either.

Perhaps it’s the humanities student in me, but I took away very little science from his two-hour talk. Instead, I learned about a man on a mission to make a difference, and how I can change the world using my own unique set of non-science skills.

Chemistry is overrated