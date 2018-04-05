Out Loud: The final frontier in the age of validation



When Snapchat’s yellow icon and white ghost pops up on my phone, my immediate reaction is to ignore it. Perhaps I’m uncool or out of the loop, but I think Snapchat, as it’s used now, is asinine. It perpetuates the millennial need to share and receive instant validation for minute aspects of our lives.

I love my friends, but I do not need 10-second pictures of your manicure or your Easter outfit. I will sleep soundly tonight if I have not sent a library selfie that’s time-stamped to prove how hard I’m working and I will somehow be able to live a happy and fulfilled life without receiving a dark video of you dancing at a bar.

Don’t get me wrong — I would love to see my friend’s nails, get news that they aced an exam or hear stories from their fun night out, but I’d rather do it through a more sustainable form of communication.

This perpetual annoyance has led me to question why Snapchat is so popular, especially when its most used features, individual and mass photo sharing and chatting, can be found on iMessage and Instagram, which were in use well before Snapchat. It seems to me that the short millennial attention span, coupled with our love of sharing our lives on social media, has made Snapchat the perfect social media storm.

According to a study discussed in an article published by Time magazine, the average attention span has dropped by four seconds — from 12 to eight — since the year 2000. Snapchat played into this by making 10 seconds the maximum amount of time a photo and its caption can be viewed before disappearing forever. The photo has to be simple and the caption short to allow the receiver to comprehend the message. The response has to be equally as brief, allowing for users to engage in a pseudo-conversation in as little as five minutes.

In addition to our love of the ephemeral, we love to share. It’s no surprise either. That Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs thing that your freshman-year psychology professor was talking about is pretty powerful, and social media lets us fill our belonging and esteem needs with little effort or actual interaction. The quick response time from other snappers complimenting your new manicure feels pretty good, and you have to wait for less time for compliments and responses than you would have had to wait if you chose to tell a friend in person or posted a photo on other social media.

In addition to this, the streak feature, which shows how many days in a row two specific individuals have Snapchatted each other, provides yet another meaningless form of validation. People use this as a way to prove that they are in fact close friends with whoever they hold the streak with.

Those of you reading, especially if you’re connected with me on Snapchat, are probably thinking “let he who has not sinned cast the first stone.” Admittedly, I have been the source of some of the inane snaps that I was just complaining about, though I try not to be. I’ve strongly considered deleting it, but it has become so ingrained in how my peers and I interact with each other and the world. I admit that I’m scared I might miss something if I do.

That said, the app itself isn’t by nature meaningless, but the way we use it is. I love receiving Snapchats of funny, spontaneous or interesting moments people happen to capture while they’re going about their day, such as seeing somebody walking down Main Street in a strange costume, and I especially love pictures and videos of other people’s dogs. These are compelling, but don’t really necessitate many conversations outside of the event itself.

When it comes to events in the lives of the people that I care about, however, I want more than a quick photo and accompanying sentence, and I want my relationships to not need a streak number to validate them. I’ll take a conversation and coffee over a Snapchat any day.