Out of the ashes: Catherine Baker discusses life in a non-elite Pompeiian neighborhood

On Nov. 19, Catherine Baker, a professor at Bryn Mawr College, discussed her work with the Pompeii Archaeological Research Project: Porta Stabia (PARP:PS).



Courtesy of Hardo Müller/THE REVIEW

On Nov. 19, Catherine Baker, a professor at Bryn Mawr College, discussed her work with Pompeii Archaeological Research Project: Porta Stabia (PARP:PS), a project between the University of Cincinnati and the American Academy of Rome.

BY

Associate News Editor

On a fateful day in 79 CE, Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman city of Pompeii under layers of volcanic rock and ash. The city was lost until archaeologists rediscovered it in the 18th century.

Since its rediscovery, Pompeii has attracted the attention of generations of archaeologists and historians. While many of Pompeii’s more impressive structures have been excavated, archaeologists are still working to completely uncover the city.

On Nov. 19, Catherine Baker, a professor at Bryn Mawr College, discussed her work with Pompeii Archaeological Research Project: Porta Stabia (PARP:PS), a project between the University of Cincinnati and the American Academy of Rome. Baker began work on the PARP:PS project in 2007, two years after its founding in 2005.

According to the PARP:PS website, the goals of this project are to “reveal the structural and social relationships over time between Pompeian households of variable economic portfolios, to determine the role that sub-elites played in the shaping of Roman urban networks, and to register their response to city- and Mediterranean-wide historical, political, and economic developments.”

Baker began her talk with a brief history of the city of Pompeii, which was a thriving port city on the Bay of Naples for most of its history. The city was a Roman ally until the second century BCE, when it rebelled against growing Roman power. After Pompeii was defeated in the early first century BCE, it became a Roman colony.

Baker said that the eruption of Mount Vesuvius was “lucky” for archaeologists, as the city was preserved exactly how it existed in 79 CE.

“This is unusual in Roman archaeology,” Baker said. “Most Roman cities, especially the big ones like Rome or London, are occupied generation after generation. They bury and sometimes erase their Roman pasts, but here we have a city that more or less stops in 79 CE.”

Along with discussing the city’s overall archaeological importance, Baker also discussed the city’s importance in discovering more about the lives of average people.

“It’s also a place where we can begin to shine a light on those who are typically voiceless in Latin literature,” Baker said. “We meet them through their bathroom jokes, their places of worship and their places of work, the objects they use in their daily lives and the streets and public spaces they inhabited.”

According to Baker, much of what historians know about the city comes from public and elite spaces. The PARP:PS project has been working to fill in two gaps in existing archaeological research: what the city was like before 79 CE and the characteristics of the lives of the non-elite.

Baker emphasized that most texts that survive from the time offer an elite point of view; therefore, archaeology is necessary in uncovering the lives of non-elites.

The PARP:PS project has focused on one particular Pompeiian neighborhood and concluded that it began in the first and second centuries BCE as an industrial neighborhood, complete with a fish salting industry, kilns for pottery production and tanneries for animal skins.

“This fish sauce, which we call garum, was hugely popular in the Roman world,” Baker said. “Why? You might ask as you cringe at the idea. Well, it might be because in a world without refrigeration, you could actually disguise the slightly rotting taste of meat with a bit of pungent fish sauce. In any case, it was a big industry in the Roman world.”

According to Baker, in its final phase, in 79 CE, the neighborhood had become a commercial center.

“What excavators found here was a commercial neighborhood, filled with inns and restaurants and bars,” Baker said. “Now, these aren’t exactly your modern bars — when you hear bars, they have a strict connotation. These are more like fast food establishments, right? Think of them as a kind of ancient Panera Bread.”

The evolving nature of the neighborhood can be explained by its changing relationship with Rome. In both circumstances, however, it was decidedly non-elite.

“The people who lived and worked in this neighborhood must have been decidedly lower or middle class, not the elites who wrote our textual sources and left behind their houses,” Baker said.

At the end of her talk, Baker explained the importance of an interdisciplinary approach to archaeology.

“Our understanding of the whole process wouldn’t be possible without the study of the architecture, the materials and the eco facts like bones found in these tanks, kilns and vats and the pottery and coins which are especially important for establishing these dates,” Baker said.

Baker also said that the discoveries that the PARP:PS project made would not have been possible without bringing in a variety of disciplines.

“This interdisciplinary approach is especially important when we’re asking questions about the daily lives of people who are not the one percent — people who didn’t necessarily write epic poetry, or live in fancy houses.”