Pandemic leads to new environments for environmental work

Kaylin Atkinson/THE REVIEW

Environmental workers face new challenges brought by the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic began almost a year ago, and many industries such as hotels, restaurants and movie theaters have come to the verge of bankruptcy. Environmental work, however, is continuing despite limited staff, outreach and education.

Duke Farms is a 2,700-acre estate (of which 1,000 acres are open to the public) located in Hillsborough, New Jersey, that specializes in “environmental stewardship.” The estate is perhaps best known for its hiking paths, waterfalls, wide open meadows, rare flora, bald eagles and the occasional beaver.

Its original owner, James Buchanan Duke, was a businessman who made his fortune from working in the tobacco and hydropower industries. When Duke died, his daughter Doris Duke enhanced what became the property. Upon her death, she bequeathed the land to the foundation that now bears her name, stipulating that the property be used for agricultural, ecological and horticultural work.

Around the week of Sept. 20, Duke Farms was able to host its first large-scale in-person event since closing due to the pandemic: a conference of environmental scholars, with strict social distancing measures in place.

Eric Munson​/THE REVIEW

Screenshot from a Zoom interview with Jeff Geist (left), ecologist and programs coordinator at Duke Farms.​

Jeff Geist, 28, an ecologist and the programs coordinator at Duke Farms, said that while research continues slowly, the education programs and outreach were affected by the pandemic.

“We offer over 300-plus programs a year for the general public,” Geist said. “We have professional development opportunities, conferences, festivals and I also teach classes about general ecology and conservation.”

According to Geist, Duke Farms is trying to do as many programs as it can in a virtual format and the education team created a portal on its website for lesson plans, pre-recorded videos and other activities. Sometimes, the estate outsources to other organizations across the country and even other countries to do classes for them.

“We’ve actually had a surprising amount of success,” Geist said. “Especially at the beginning back in March … now it’s starting to teeter off a little bit because school’s starting up again.”

Geist said that Duke Farms is currently at 50% capacity with other indoor areas at 25% capacity. However, there are hand sanitizer stations and social distancing signs everywhere. He said that the remaining staff are the cafe workers, the landscapers, the environmental stewards and some security guards. Geist himself went back to work in person starting in August.

“March 15 was my last day [before closing],” Geist said. “[I was told] we’d only be virtual for two weeks, but who thought it was going to be longer?”

Duke Farms does a variety of conservation work. Most of it is still ongoing during the pandemic but with limited staff.

“We do a little bit of everything,” Geist said. “Our mission is to be a leader in environmental stewardship and to inspire visitors to become informed stewards.”

One such area of research is deer control. As reported by WYNC, the deer population in New Jersey has been surging due to a lack of natural predators, such as wolves and mountain lions, and a decline in hunting. WYNC cited State Farm insurance documents that report about 27,000 deer collisions in 2018, but said that “those are only the ones reported.”

Geist said the main issue is the carrying capacity of deer. The sustainable level is about 10 to 15 deer per square mile, but some parts of New Jersey — Duke Farms included — have a capacity of more than 100 deer per square mile.

Another effort Duke Farms has made with aims of protecting the environment is “The Orchid Range.”

The Orchid Range is a large, enclosed glass building in the middle of the farm grounds. The inside is filled with rare flowers, particularly orchids and many of them are “rescue plants.” Geist said the Orchid Range is more for showcasing these rare flowers as opposed to conserving them.

“Plants that are illegally brought into the country through ports of entry like an airport or shipping containers … can be brought to the Orchid Range,” Geist said. “Then, our horticulturalists will take care of them.”

An unspecified plant was confiscated at JFK International Airport after arriving from Poland and was brought to the Orchid Range, Geist went on to say.

Duke Farms is proud to have an “eagle cam” that live streams bald eagles during their nesting season. This is an event that many visitors flock to but had to be postponed this year because a lightning storm destroyed the camera. Geist said that the team could not repair the camera because they “didn’t want to disrupt the eagles.”

The camera is now operational, but Geist felt upset that they missed pretty much the entirety of this year’s nesting season.

Despite limited staff working on the various projects, the pandemic has provided some new commercial opportunities for Duke Farms.

The Farmers Market reopened before the rest of the estate and provides locally-grown food, surplus food from the community garden, eggs and even homemade gelato from a local pizzeria. The community garden is a location on the estate where the public can grow their own crops such as corn, tomatoes and cucumbers, among other vegetables.

“The community garden was one of the things we really prioritized getting back up and running because it’s so important to have access to local food,” Geist said. “The more you can go to the community garden, the less you have to go to the grocery store.”

Duke Farms was not the only environmental center to have to adapt to changes provoked by coronavirus.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium is a small privately-owned, accredited aquarium located along the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. The aquarium has a plethora of animals such as African penguins, harbor seals, sharks and even birds, sloths and primates.

​Eric Munson​/THE REVIEW

Screenshot from a Zoom interview with Jennifer Lengares Meyer (left), manager at Jenkinson’s Aquarium.​

Jennifer Lengares Meyer, 40, a manager at Jenkinson’s Aquarium, said that it’s been hard to adapt to a virtual format but said she felt fortunate that the staff was “creative.” She said that about 10 staff members remained and that it “felt weird” seeing the boardwalk completely desolate.

“In addition to [our research], we’re a public display aquarium so people can come visit us, and we will continue to have a huge outreach,” Lengares Meyer said. “We’ll go to schools and libraries and bring live animals.”

Lengares Meyer said that trying to convert all of the outreach programs “was different” but that it also “opened some new doors.” She said that some of the animals are unable to travel very far, for either logistical or health reasons, but Jenkinson’s is able to show students these animals virtually. They also occasionally do virtual tours of the aquarium.

Since many schools and universities have either closed or lost funding, Lengares Meyer said that the demand for outreach programs has declined and that Jenkinson’s would normally book up events years in advance. These factors now make it difficult for educational institutions to bring in-person conservation programs.

“It’s cool because we bring a live animal, including things like African penguins, and children get to see a penguin up close,” Lengares Meyer said. “That’s not something they would ever get to do unless they come here.”

According to Lengares Meyer, since Jenkinson’s Aquarium is privately-owned, all of the funding comes from admissions fees. Almost all of the money goes towards feeding and caring for the animals, with the remainder going towards small-scale research and conservation projects.

Lengares Meyer said losing out on the admissions fees made it difficult to do outreach programs and maintain the aquarium. However, she said that the aquarium was large enough to stay afloat even when other smaller businesses along the boardwalk closed down.

One of the animals at the aquarium is a sloth and, according to Lengares Meyer, “he’s unable to be out and about” because sloths are very susceptible to illness. While the aquarium was closed to the public, the staff was able to take the sloth out and show him around the building.

Lengares Meyer cited the recent reports from the Bronx Zoo about several tigers contracting coronavirus. She said that the rate of “zoonotic,” or animal to human, infection is pretty low from cats to humans, but the team does not want “to take less precautions for that reason.”

Jenkinson’s Aquarium implemented a lot of health precautions prior to the pandemic because of the risk of zoonotic infection. The handlers in the monkey exhibit are especially prone to infection and need to receive tuberculosis tests on a regular basis.

Since the majority of the animals are sealife, Lengares Meyer is cautiously optimistic that nothing will happen to the animals or the staff.

“Hopefully, the science will demonstrate that COVID really doesn’t like salt water all that much,” Lengares Meyer said. “For our saltwater fish, that’s been a blessing in disguise.”

The aquarium reopened on July 2 and implemented strict social distancing measures. All staff and patrons are required to wear a mask at all times, must follow a one-way path through the building and all of the surfaces are cleaned daily, including the numerous multi-gallon fish tanks, Lengares Meyer went on to say.

“We’ve tried to take the approach of just being careful across the board so that we don’t run any risk of a surprise,” Lengares Meyer said. “At the end of the day, the welfare of our animals comes first and foremost.”

The University of Delaware was one of many educational institutions that closed during the pandemic. The university owns a research apiary on its South Campus, which is where all of the agricultural classes take place.

Daniel Borkoski, 42, a beekeeper and the research apiary technician at the university, said that he is in a similar situation to Duke Farms in that research continues, but education and outreach has been affected.

​Eric Munson​/THE REVIEW

​Screenshot from a Zoom interview with Daniel Borkoski (left), beekeeper and research apiary technician at the university.​

Borkoski runs many apiaries spread throughout the area — the main one on South Campus, another one in Delaware and two in Maryland. Borkoski estimated that there are about 100 to 150 bee colonies owned by the university, but said that “[he doesn’t] know the exact amount.”

According to Borkoski, the apiary’s research focus is on genetic diversity of bees, specifically queen bees. He explained that this means examining the mating levels of queens and drones and then seeing how that benefits each hive. They also make sure to monitor the Varroa, a species of mite that feeds on honeybees, so that it does not harm any of their colonies.

The National Honey Bee Survey provides data that measures the health of hives and colonies by states and is a useful resource for both hobbyists and professional beekeepers, Borkoski went on to say.

Borkoski said that apiculture classes have a lecture portion in Townsend Hall, and “about a third” of the students also take a lab component where they do experiments such as dissecting bees and flowers.

“Because of the nature of beekeeping, apiculture has to be a spring semester [class],” Borkoski said. “As weather permits, we also bring [students] outside as much as possible to learn practical beekeeping skills. We were ready to go full steam back in March, but of course, that stopped.”

While the lecture portion smoothly transitioned online, Borkoski said that the lab component consisted of himself and other team members recording videos to show to the students.

Borkoski said the “team was fortunate” that there was not a massive research project to do this semester. Last year, the apiculture department had to do a lot of data collection over the entire summer, requiring the full team and about 300 graduate students. The only major problem now is that the grass does not get mowed as often, ruining the cosmetic appearance of the apiary, Borkoski went on to say.

“This year because we didn’t have research going on … we were pretty flexible, so we were able to keep up [with the work] just fine,” Borkoski said.

The apiary also offers outreach and education programs for people not affiliated with the university. Borkoski said he did a Zoom tour with a fifth grade class and held his phone up as if taking a selfie while talking to the children about bees and the apiary.

Borkoski also felt disappointed that he could not bring students around to the different apiary locations because spending hours with somebody in a car is a very high-risk level of exposure to the coronavirus.

The apiary also produces “a modest amount of honey,” as it is not a commercial enterprise.

“Historically, we’ve also always produced a little bit of surplus honey,” Borkoski said. “We can’t have this many hives and not sell honey.”

According to Borkoski, the bees produced a “surprisingly decent amount” of honey this season even though they were “neglected a bit more” given the current circumstances.

“I don’t have it all in jars yet, so I don’t really know what the full harvest was, but I think we got about 1000 pounds altogether,” Borkoski said. “Maybe a third of it is bottled at this point.”

Borkoski said the honey is typically sold at the UDairy Creamery on South College Avenue because “it’s more honey than [they] could ever use.” Sometimes, the staff likes to take some of the honey for themselves, but the honey typically sells out before the end of the year.

However, with the unusually high yield and slower business at the UDairy Creamery, Borkoski is concerned the apiculture team may need to sell their surplus honey at other outlets and “actually put some effort into it.”

“If the pandemic had happened last year or next year with the [research] project we have lined up, I’m not really sure how we would adapt,” Borkoski said. “Hopefully, we’ll all be in a position where it’s okay for us to be together.”