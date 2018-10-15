Parents Weekend was “boon” to the local economy

Jacob Baumgart/THE REVIEW

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant sat relatively empty Friday afternoon, but placemats and silverware adorned every open table in anticipation of that night’s rush.

Friday marked the first day of Parents Weekend, and Katie McMahon, manager of Main Street’s Iron Hill Brewery, said ahead of the weekend that she expected it to be one of their busiest of the year.

Iron Hill was not alone in its excitement, however, as Parents Weekend brought swaths of new customers to businesses throughout Newark, benefiting the city’s economy.

“We are anticipating a very packed house,” McMahon said.

With about 500 reservations Friday night and 700 more the following evening, McMahon said Parents Weekend reels in about three times as many bookings as a typical weekend during the school year. All the reservations, some of which were made during last year’s Parents Weekend, led McMahon to project that the restaurant would generate a net income of $30,000 on Friday and yield a similar amount Saturday. In comparison, McMahon said Iron Hill earns an income of $15,000 to $25,000 per day on normal weekends.

Restaurants weren’t the only businesses welcoming an influx of customers on Parents Weekend. Hotels near campus also experienced an increased demand on this unique weekend.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott on Ogletown Road was one such hotel. Even though it first opened for business on May 1 of this year, the hotel was already sold out for Parents Weekend by mid-April, according its general manager, Scott Craver.

“There is what we would call sellout pressure,” Craver said of the expectation to fill rooms on such a prominent weekend. “[Parents Weekend] produces sellouts for most of the hotels in this area.”

According to Hotels.com, the Marriott raised its prices from the usual $254 per night to $299.

“In hotels and in airlines, prices do vary a little bit, but they are within our typical range,” Craver said about increasing prices for Parents Weekend. “We don’t go crazy.”

Jerry Clifton, the Newark City Council member representing District 2, said he expected competition between hotels for visitors.

“It’s America,” Clifton said. “You have the right to compete or you have the ability to fail.”

Clifton said that if parents of half the undergraduates at the university came to Parents Weekend last week, Newark would have needed 9,000 hotel rooms to accommodate the families. He said Newark has about 1,000 of these rooms, however, which forced families to search the city’s outskirts to find hotels.

Clifton added that there soon could be a new hotel to compete for business in Newark and address this room deficit. He said the city council plans to hear a pitch for the potential hotel, which would be somewhere on Main Street, early next year.

“It’s supposed to really set a different bar for Newark,” Clifton said.

With the number of visitors the university brings to Newark driving expansion, the school claims to have a sizeable impact on the local economy. Clifton agreed that this declaration has clout because of the boost in the city’s activity during Parents Weekend.

“Other than Homecoming, it’s probably one of the most vibrant weekends we have in Newark with everyone coming in, and not just getting into the activities at The University of Delaware, but enjoying the city’s business community, and in particular the restaurant community,” Clifton said.

The university offered support to its claim in its 2010 report “The Economic Impact of the University of Delaware.” The report claimed the school is responsible for 16 percent of the jobs in the greater Newark area. The report continued to say “10,529 jobs [are] attributable to spending by the University itself plus the off-campus spending of students and visitors.”

“When the university talks about some of the money that they bring into Newark, I think that focusing on Parents Weekend would be one of the real boons for the city,” Clifton said. “Looking at [Parents Weekend] from a solely an economic impact, it’s huge. Every restaurant is going to be packed, taking their students out to the nice restaurants that we have. The hotels are going to be packed.”