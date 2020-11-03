Parodies and politics: Saturday Night Live’s long history of Presidential portrayals

Since Chase’s parody of President Ford, many SNL cast members have been given the opportunity to portray political figures and presidents.



In Sept. 1975, actor and comedian Chevy Chase fumbled over his words, fiddled with telephones and spilled his glass of water while impersonating the 38th President of the United States, Gerald Ford.

Chase portrayed the president as forgetful, fidgety and clumsy, and while displaying graphs about President Ford’s popularity, he fell over his desk to deliver the signature slogan for “Saturday Night.”

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” Chase exclaimed.



As the 2020 presidential election looms, “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) has continued its longing tradition of presidential parodies and portrayals.

Since Chase’s parody of President Ford, many SNL cast members have been given the opportunity to portray political figures and presidents. Though a variety of cast members have tried their hand at playing presidents over the years, each role typically had only one actor of note.

President Jimmy Carter was originally portrayed by SNL cast member Dan Akroyd from 1976 to 1979, but in later portrayals, Darrell Hammond took over the reins.

Akroyd’s impersonation of Carter was while he was still in office, and Akroyd’s portrayal emphasized Carter’s knowledge of a variety of topics but did not fixate on Carter’s mannerisms as much as Hammond’s portrayal. Hammond’s impersonation of Carter was during the time in which Carter was no longer in office and assumed a diplomatic role in our country. In Hammond’s portrayal, he emphasized a lack of eye contact, excessive blinking and often bugged his eyes out to exaggerate Carter’s mannerisms.

Hammond has impersonated many political figures including Abraham Lincoln, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and current President Donald Trump, albeit before he entered the world of politics.

President George W. Bush’s father, President George H.W. Bush, was most notably portrayed by actor and comedian Dana Carvey, who began the role in 1987 and reprised the role numerous times over the years and as recently as 2000.

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell who began his career as an SNL cast member, is perhaps the most memorable cast member to portray President George W. Bush. Ferrell’s impersonation of Bush framed the President as oblivious, naive and exaggerated many mannerisms of the former Commander in Chief.

Ferrell often gazes into the camera, squinting his eyes to mimic Bush’s serious demeanor. Ferrell does a remarkable job at mocking the cadence in which Bush speaks, as well as having Bush’s Texan accent to a T.

This is exhibited best in the sketch, “Decision 2000,” where Ferrell mocks President Bush upon his victory in the 2000 Presidential election.

“If you’re like me, most of you have been very edgy — and wetting the bed. You’ve probably been tempted by the demon, Budweiser,” Ferrell said.

In that same sketch, Bush reaches for an acceptance speech in his pocket, only to pull out empty candy wrappers and a “Bazooka Joe” cartoon. However, Bush was eventually able to find his acceptance speech.

“Alright… Here it is… ‘Daddy, help me. I never thought I’d win this thing, and I want out’ Wait, no… That’s just something else,” Ferrell said.

Since the 2016 presidential debates, President Trump has been portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin. SNL has had various different portrayals of Trump, with the first coming in Dec. 1988 by comedian Phil Hartman.

Trump and Baldwin have had their differences with each other since the beginning of Baldwin’s portrayal, as he has long been critical of Trump’s job as president.

“Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t. If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms. … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump,” Baldwin said in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In this election year, SNL has ramped up its number of political sketches, as they have parodied the first presidential debate, the vice presidential debate and both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s town halls.

Biden has been parodied numerous times on SNL, with the first occasion coming in 1991 by actor and comedian Kevin Nealon in a sketch about the hearings for then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

This time around, Biden has been portrayed by Jim Carrey, with Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, being portrayed by actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

Carrey’s parody of Biden portrays the Democratic nominee as an extroverted, heedless caricature of himself. In Carrey’s first portrayal, he continuously gazed into the camera and often lost his train of thought. Carrey eerily resembles Biden in his impersonations, even wearing his signature aviator sunglasses.

Carrey and Baldwin’s impersonations of Biden and Trump in the first presidential debate received significant positive feedback on social media, and the skit received almost 27 million views on YouTube.



In the recent skit mocking the vice presidential debate, Rudolph and SNL cast member Beck Bennett displayed their own renditions of the current candidates for vice president.

Rudolphs impersonation of Harris exaggerates her willingness to connect with young people by trying to seem “cool” while also leaning into stereotypes when it’s convenient.

“Now what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna fix my face, so you have no idea what I’m thinking. But every black woman at home knows exactly what I’m thinking. And a few of the white women. And all of the gays,” Rudolph said in the skit.



In the same skit, Beckett’s Pence rambles and interrupts until Biden, disguised as a fly, lands in Pence’s hair. After going “full Goldblum”, Biden is joined by another fly in Pence’s hair — former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain. Kenan Thompson portrays the late businessman turned politician.

“I’m Herman Cain. Reincarnated as a damn fly. And these fools Trump and Pence killed me man!” Thompson said.

Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump may be the most notable impersonation of the president, but his future portrayals may rely on the outcome of this election. The long history of presidential parodies seems to grow into more prominence as politics continue to dominate the news cycle. There is a lot at stake in the 2020 presidential election, including the future presidential parodies on Saturday nights.