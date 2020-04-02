Party of 20 broken up, tenants charged



After ignoring federal, state and city government warnings, a party of 20 people in a residence on East Main Street was broken up Wednesday night.



Police charged the two tenants, one of whom was a university student, with violating the city’s emergency gathering ordinance and issued a summons, according to the Newark Police Department (NPD).

The officers became guests to the birthday party at the residence after responding to a complaint of loud music on April 1 after 11 p.m.

Newark has temporarily prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people since March 16. Delaware Gov. John Carney also issued a new order to outlaw gatherings of more than 10 people. Carney’s order went into effect on Thursday, the day after the party.

An NPD spokesperson, Lt. Andrew Rubin, said that the two tenants were released pending a court presence at a later date. All other revelers at the residence were instructed on the importance of social distancing and then sent home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing, meaning “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance” to limit the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.

As infection rate predictions suggest, limiting social contact through social distancing and stay-at-home measures could dramatically slow the virus.

According to research by infectious disease epidemiologists, mitigating the spread of the virus by the use of social contact limitations can potentially cut the curve of infections in half. Researchers say this will come at the price of economic activity, with an entire world of firms and consumers kept indoors, but nonetheless, it is preferable to enhance the outbreak.

In addition to the economy, the new social orders also affect gatherings like birthday parties.

Rubin and officials from the university both said that the students were alerted multiple times to various stay-at-home ordinances by both the state and City of Newark.

“We are deeply disappointed that this small group of students made such reckless and irresponsible choices,” Adam Cantley, dean of students at the university said in a message on UDaily. “The university’s Office of Student Conduct will take quick and responsive action, given the severity of this incident.”

Rubin said citizens of Newark that are interested in learning more about the coronavirus and the updated laws and ordinances as the situation develops should head to the Newark police coronavirus page at newarkdepolicepress.com/covid-19/ .

Delawareans with general questions about coronavirus or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

