Peaceful or just miserable? A week without social media



Joshua Weintraub/THE REVIEW

BY

Staff Reporter

I had a busy week of school ahead of me, so I made the horrible decision to try going a week without social media. I thought that this challenge would help me focus and de-stress. Oh, how wrong I was. I found that rather than finding inner peace, I felt more insanity than I have at any other point in this semester.

The worst part is, I did not think it would be difficult at all; I probably only spend about 20 minutes on Instagram and Twitter a day, and less than that on Snapchat and Facebook. Yet, it turns out that those minutes added up, and that the moments I spent on social media were much more ingrained in my routine than I had thought.

What I loathe to admit is that the social media platform that I spend the most time on, and what I struggled the most to live without, was TikTok. Since March; I have been relying more and more on Tiktok to be a mental break for me. The mind-numbing scrolling was an excellent way for me to forget all the stresses facing me, and it was so nice to take a moment to just laugh. I missed laughing.

I wanted to feel differently about unplugging. I think it is so important that we all take a break from social media from time to time, and I wanted to come off as the picture of inner peace by the end of this. I wanted to show that if I could do this, anyone could.

However, what I underestimated was how much time we spend with our screens these days. I did not feel free of screens; I just felt like I was missing all the fun parts. With classes all online now, social media is a great reminder that technology is not always for work. Now more than ever, it is important that we are connecting with our friends and family online, as social distancing is forcing us to stay in a bubble. All in all this week, I always had the lurking feeling that I was missing something.

Things became difficult the moment I woke up on the first day of my challenge. Like many people, looking at my phone when I wake up has become a part of my morning routine. So I woke up and immediately reached for my phone, but I quickly found I had no idea what to do with it. I am groggy in the morning, so there was no way I could call or text someone: that was beyond my skill set. So, instead I just started scrolling through pictures, which quickly lured me back to sleep, and I ended up running behind the rest of the morning.

During that first day, I would open my social media apps simply out of reflex, forcing me to move the folder on my phone somewhere less accessible. This was definitely a low point. I would be lying if I said I did not hit the empty space a few times after that, reinforcing to myself that I have a problem. If you want to realize how much you are really using social media, move the apps where they are hard to access and witness just how crazy you are.

With so little to do on my phone, I put all my focus into schoolwork. While this was great for my productivity, it was even worse for my sanity. When my work started to get irksome and I wanted to take a break, I would decide not to, because what could I do? So, I just worked like a machine, occasionally screaming at my computer and laying on the floor contemplating existence.

I longed for the mind numbing comedy on TikTok, the interaction with my friends and family who feel so far during this pandemic and even the chaos that sometimes unfolds on Twitter. Imagine missing all the memes about the fly on Mike Pence’s head; now you can understand the hardship I faced. I missed feeling connected to the world, since now more than ever we feel so stuck.

Nevertheless, I would also be lying if I said it did not get easier. After about two days, I stopped trying to click on social media out of reflex. I started to adjust to not looking at social media and tried to find other ways to feel connected. I went to Zoom meetings I would not have gone to before, I watched the news (as in the actual news on TV) and I went on walks. Did I like it? Not really, but at least I was coping.

My dogs were another great coping mechanism for me. They must have thought that they suddenly became famous, with me constantly hounding them with attention. If this went on much longer, they probably would have known from the sound of my computer shutting that someone was about to come bother them; I could have had a Pavlov situation on my hands.

All in all, I think the problem with my little social media experiment was that I picked the wrong time to do it. With social interaction in person already at a minimum due to our global pandemic, it was harder than ever to be detached from people online as well.

Furthermore, now more than ever, we need things that help us de-stress and help us to forget the problems facing us and our world. Though social media can sometimes leave you feeling worse, it can also distract you and make you laugh for a second. So, while I encourage you to take a break from your scrolling at some point as well, I would say that now is not the time.