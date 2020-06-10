Peaceful protest takes place in Wilmington on Sunday

​

Yilong Zhang​/THE REVIEW

​On May 31, a protest for George Floyd, a man who was allegedly murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was held in Wilmington at 6 p.m.​

The protest was located at 800 North French St., the location of the Louis L. Redding City County Building. The area around the gathering was closed to all traffic; police vehicles were stopped at the entrance of the road and only protesters were allowed to access the area.

Across the nation, protests in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police have been followed by confrontations between protesters and police — and in many cases, deployment of tear gas and rubber bullets.

In Wilmington, the protest went peacefully.

There were less than 200 people present, with the majority of them wearing masks in order to further prevent the spread of coronavirus. People of diverse races and ethnicities were gathered in a circle by the building.

Attendees expressed their opinions by speaking up one by one: asking questions, arguing, discussing the movement and cheering for each other.

“Does the color of my skin change the value of my life,” one of the protesters said. “I was never good enough to be a part of the nation, never! News and media makes us out to be animals … no, we are educated too … we are all the same.”

Signs like “White Silence = Compliance” and “Skin Color is Not Reasonable Suspicion” were held high by the protesters during the event.

Since May 25, the day Floyd died, countless protests related to justice for black individuals have risen in number. Imagery and videos of violent protests have taken over the news and social media. Since last Sunday’s protest, Chauvin had his original charges — third-degree murder and manslaughter — raised to second-degree felony murder and manslaughter. The three officers who were also involved in Floyd’s murder have been charged, as well.

However, peaceful protests like this one are taking place across the country as well.