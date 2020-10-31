Personal Essay: My girlfriend’s battle with FPIES

Being so close to Laura and dating her for many years gives me a lot of hope that idiopathic diseases, even if they can’t be cured outright, can be managed and allow children to live long lives with moral support and the proper treatments.



(This personal essay is semi-anonymous to protect the privacy of my girlfriend and her family.)

My girlfriend, Laura, was born happy and healthy, like most children. Nobody suspected anything was wrong. However, it would take about four months for her family to realize that their daughter had an unknown condition, manifesting as a severe food allergy.

Her mother fed her a spoonful of rice cereal and she refused to eat anymore of it, soon projectile vomiting. Her mother knew that vomiting was fairly common and didn’t think much of it at the time. After 15 to 20 minutes, Laura turned pale and stopped vomiting but quickly fell asleep. Her mother thought that she was just not feeling well and exhausted.

Her mother fed her again later on and the same thing happened. But it didn’t stop there; the list of triggers went on to include various foods such as certain pancakes, off-brand chocolate and french fries from Burger King.

It eventually got to a point that Laura was not gaining weight at a normal rate and sometimes refused to eat more than a few potato chips or even a single apple slice. At the age of two, Laura wasn’t heavy enough to sit in a front-facing child car seat, which is the minimum age at which the seat can be reversed. Her mother was concerned to bring her to a doctor because her low weight would be grounds for a child neglect charge.

It wasn’t that Laura was being denied food, her body just only accepted miniscule amounts of food before her stomach gave out, causing the severe vomiting. Whenever I go out to a restaurant with her, she orders a meal and eats about half of it, sometimes less, depending on if we order an appetizer, before she starts to feel uncomfortable. One time, when we came back from my favorite Italian restaurant near my house, Laura had to go into the bathroom to vomit.

From the age of two until the age of nine, Laura had to eat through a feeding tube. On her abdomen and above her belly button is a small hole, a scar from the feeding tube’s placement, a permanent reminder that I’ve seen on many occasions.

Laura also showed signs of development delay resembling an autism-spectrum disorder, and I can only speculate that it’s related in some way to her ongoing illness.

Don’t get me wrong, Laura is smart and clever, but her memory isn’t the best, and sometimes she doesn’t parse information well. Even when she was two and a half, she barely spoke and as she got older she was able to speak more but due to her developmental delay could only say certain words or phrases. Now, one wouldn’t even think she had a developmental problem as she can talk relatively coherently, only occasionally getting stuck on trying to find the correct word.

These autism-like symptoms usually manifest themselves in certain circumstances such as a fast conversation or a college lecture.

I always tend to talk unusually fast even in casual conversations and I often notice her either nodding or looking off somewhere else when I talk to her. It’s not that she’s uninterested; she’s a great listener, but she just may not understand every word in a sentence. She sometimes asks me to repeat something, but I don’t mind because I know I’m often unintelligible when talking normally.

Her mother knew there was a severe problem at hand, but many doctors and pediatricians said the condition was either just a virus or nothing to worry about. After many treatments and several misdiagnoses, including pervasive development disorder — not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS), her pediatricians were still at a loss for her condition.

Laura’s family managed to get her treatment, including Periactin, a drug to increase appetite. However, one of the drug’s side effects is that it stunts the growth hormone, leading to Laura’s unusually short stature.

While her mother worked for a dairy company in the marketing department, a woman called saying that one of the only foods her daughter could eat was the company’s brand of yogurt. The caller described symptoms identical to that of Laura and said that her daughter often went into shock as a result of this condition.

Her mother immediately realized that the times when Laura was asleep after vomiting she was actually unconscious.

“Holy s—, my daughter was going into shock!”

After some intensive research, her mother discovered a rare condition known as food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES), of which all the symptoms are identical to those suffered by Laura.

According to the FPIES Foundation, an educational and research institution dedicated to the disease symptoms include severe vomiting, paleness, lethargy, dehydration and diarrhea. The Foundation also states that FPIES cases often go unreported because “symptoms may not be immediate and do not show up on standard allergy tests.”

However, since Laura’s condition was never officially diagnosed, all her family and I can do is speculate and hope that she continues to improve and gradually gains more weight. I never knew how serious this condition actually was since I only saw residual results of it.

Laura’s mother lamented to me that if she knew her daughter was going into shock all those earlier times and took her to the emergency room then maybe things could’ve been much different in the long-run.

I don’t blame the doctors for their misdiagnoses. This was during a time in the early stages of the internet where many popular search engines didn’t exist. It wasn’t as simple as just googling “What’s wrong with my child?”

Furthermore, since many idiopathic (spontaneous or unknown causes) conditions are under-researched due to a lack of funding, there’s not a lot of information about these illnesses even in our modern digital era. That frustrates me to no end because parents must be in agony, hoping for some kind of solace about their children’s health. It’s taxing not just on the child, but also the family as they need to pay for and find the resources they need.

The pain of seeing your child suffering and having no idea what to do is something that I can only imagine. Being so close to Laura and dating her for many years gives me a lot of hope that idiopathic diseases, even if they can’t be cured outright, can be managed and allow children to live long lives with moral support and the proper treatments. I hope and pray that one day, with the limited research on FPIES, that somebody finds the best course of action to treat it as well as the myriad other idiopathic diseases.