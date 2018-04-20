Peterson picks up presidency, but Blue Party fails to sweep elections



Courtesy of Kevin Peterson

Kevin Peterson has been elected Student Government Association (SGA) president for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Kevin Peterson, a senior studying chemical engineering and economics at the university, has been elected as Student Government Association (SGA) student body president for the 2018-2019 academic year. Peterson served as executive vice president on this year’s SGA executive cabinet, campaigning at the helm of the Blue Party and beating out three other candidates for next year’s presidency.

Peterson campaigned on promises of improving university mental health and counseling resources, particularly for survivors of sexual assault, and vowed to improve communication between students and the administration. A voting member of this year’s Faculty Senate, Peterson has spent much of the past year advocating on behalf of students for the multicultural center and non-discrimination policy revisions.

Corinne Bogan, also a member of the Blue Party, ran unopposed and will succeed Peterson as next year’s executive vice president. Bogan is entering her third year of involvement with SGA, and her uncontested campaign cited her past achievements, such as creating a new position on the College of Arts and Science’s Student Advisory Board and passing a proposal to place emergency numbers on UDID cards.

At the position of vice president of university affairs, however, the Blue Party candidate, Sarah Amalfitano, lost the vote to Nicholas Rahn, a three-year member of SGA and president of the Delta Chi Fraternity.

Brennan Weber, who like Bogan ran unopposed as a member of the Blue Party, will assume the role of vice president of external affairs on next year’s cabinet, having campaigned on his public relations expertise and hopes of improving diversity and inclusion on campus.

Gianna Lorusso, a current sophomore at the university, has served as a student affairs senator for the past two years and will be next year’s chief justice, primarily responsible for updating and revising SGA’s constitution.

Stephanie Boateng, Elaine Ansah, Raymond Smith, Mia Carbone and Celia Giacoma will serve as student affairs senators next year, beating out eight other candidates for the position.

The seven academic affairs senators, one for each respective college at the university, are elected in the fall semester.

In addition to the campaign agendas pushed by each individual Blue Party candidate, the party also aims to improve the university’s advising system and defer the tuition hikes for several colleges, announced at the beginning of the semester, which will affect nursing, engineering and business students.