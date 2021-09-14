79.8 F
Photo gallery: A closer look into Delaware football’s home opener

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
The smoke cleared on Saturday for the Blue Hens to notch a 27-10 win versus St. Francis in their home opener.
  • Delaware Stadium held a flyover after the playing of the National Anthem, as part of remembering 9/11 on its 20th anniversary.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The new season brings back a sense of normalcy, with a full capacity of vaccinated fans being allowed in the stands. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Hens defense was able to hold the Red Flash to 10 points, thanks to two key takeaways. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Head coach Danny Rocco is now 28-17 in five years with the Blue Hens after two wins to open the season. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • YouDee enjoyed the home opener surrounded by a large crowd at Delaware Stadium. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Dae’Lun Darien (#7), Matt Palmer (#19) and Jake Reed (#68) following a special teams play. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Sophomore wide receiver James Collins gets his first touch of the season with a rushing attempt. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Quincy Watson ran the ball five times for 18 yards, both career highs. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Colby Reeder racked up four total tackles against St. Francis. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Dejoun Lee finds open space against the Red Flash defense. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Nijuel Hill, who totaled three tackles and one pass breakup, celebrates after a defensive stop. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Tight end Braden Brose made two crucial catches for 39 and 22 yard gains, respectively. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The backend of the Delaware defense limited St. Francis quarterback Jyron Russell to just 165 yards passing. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Starting tight end Bryce De Maille makes one of his two catches on the day. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Hens offense celebrates Dejoun Lee’s rushing touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Quarterback Anthony Paoletti (#10) stretched Delaware’s lead to 20-3 in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (#1) celebrates after scoring a 30-yard touchdown in the back corner of the endzone. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Kicker Ryan Coe was perfect on Saturday with two made field goals and three extra points. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Khory Spruill evades a defender with an impressive maneuver. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The student section showed out for Delaware’s first fall home game since 2019. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Senior captain Kedrick Whitehead is coming off of a spring season where he was named to the All-CAA First Team. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • With a 78.3% completion rate and 259 yards, Nolan Henderson steered the offense in the right direction on Saturday to pull away from the Red Flash. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Center James Prince III flexes during Saturday’s victory. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Following Saturday’s win, Delaware will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a matchup versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The next home game for the Hens comes on Oct 2, against conference foe Albany. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

