Photo gallery: A closer look into Delaware football’s home opener

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe smoke cleared on Saturday for the Blue Hens to notch a 27-10 win versus St. Francis in their home opener. Delaware Stadium held a flyover after the playing of the National Anthem, as part of remembering 9/11 on its 20th anniversary.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe new season brings back a sense of normalcy, with a full capacity of vaccinated fans being allowed in the stands. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Hens defense was able to hold the Red Flash to 10 points, thanks to two key takeaways. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderHead coach Danny Rocco is now 28-17 in five years with the Blue Hens after two wins to open the season. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderYouDee enjoyed the home opener surrounded by a large crowd at Delaware Stadium. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDae'Lun Darien (#7), Matt Palmer (#19) and Jake Reed (#68) following a special teams play. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSophomore wide receiver James Collins gets his first touch of the season with a rushing attempt. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Quincy Watson ran the ball five times for 18 yards, both career highs. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Colby Reeder racked up four total tackles against St. Francis. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Dejoun Lee finds open space against the Red Flash defense. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderNijuel Hill, who totaled three tackles and one pass breakup, celebrates after a defensive stop. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderTight end Braden Brose made two crucial catches for 39 and 22 yard gains, respectively. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe backend of the Delaware defense limited St. Francis quarterback Jyron Russell to just 165 yards passing. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderStarting tight end Bryce De Maille makes one of his two catches on the day. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Hens offense celebrates Dejoun Lee's rushing touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderQuarterback Anthony Paoletti (#10) stretched Delaware's lead to 20-3 in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWide receiver Thyrick Pitts (#1) celebrates after scoring a 30-yard touchdown in the back corner of the endzone. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderKicker Ryan Coe was perfect on Saturday with two made field goals and three extra points. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Khory Spruill evades a defender with an impressive maneuver. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe student section showed out for Delaware's first fall home game since 2019. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSenior captain Kedrick Whitehead is coming off of a spring season where he was named to the All-CAA First Team. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWith a 78.3% completion rate and 259 yards, Nolan Henderson steered the offense in the right direction on Saturday to pull away from the Red Flash. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderCenter James Prince III flexes during Saturday's victory. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderFollowing Saturday's win, Delaware will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a matchup versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe next home game for the Hens comes on Oct 2, against conference foe Albany.