Monday, December 13, 2021
Photo gallery: Blue Hens grab 94-55 win at home against Moravian

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
Delaware’s men’s basketball team moved to 9-3 on Friday after blowing out Division III foe, Moravian.
  • Forward Dylan Painter (#42) scored a team-high 18 points and added 14 rebounds to secure a double-double.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • To go with 17 points, guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (#0) tallied five of Delaware’s 21 assists.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Senior guard Reggie Gardner Jr. (above) received his first game action of the season with 21 minutes played on Friday night.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Gianmarco Arletti (above) started the game in Andrew Carr’s absence and scored 13 points, with seven rebounds and four steals.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • O.D. Ogunbo (left) and Davis Long (right) each scored three points in reserve action for the Blue Hens.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Carr (second from left) sat out the contest against the Moravian Greyhounds after starting the season’s first 11 games.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Junior guard Ebby Asamoah (above) had six points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Delaware’s Logan Curtis (above) was perfect from three-point range, sinking all three of his attempts to account for nine points.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Above are the team’s three senior leaders in Dylan Painter (left), Kevin Anderson (middle) and Ryan Allen (right).
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • In his first season with the program, Nelson Jr. (above) is averaging 12.5 points and five rebounds.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Freshman guard Wes Peterson put in a season-high 25 minutes on Friday, recording five points and five rebounds.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • All of Ryan Allen’s field goals came from beyond the arc, shooting 4-of-7 during the game.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Senior guard Kevin Anderson (above) will lead the Blue Hens into a road matchup with the Iona Gaels next Tuesday to close out Delaware’s non-conference schedule.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
