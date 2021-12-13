Photo gallery: Blue Hens grab 94-55 win at home against Moravian December 13, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Must read Photo gallery: Blue Hens grab 94-55 win at home against Moravian December 13, 2021 Blue Hens hire former quarterback Ryan Carty as new head football coach December 11, 2021 “A festival of feelings:” Indian Graduate Student Association holds first in-person Diwali festival since the pandemic began December 8, 2021 Western classical music meets Nigerian film December 8, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware’s men’s basketball team moved to 9-3 on Friday after blowing out Division III foe, Moravian. Forward Dylan Painter (#42) scored a team-high 18 points and added 14 rebounds to secure a double-double.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteTo go with 17 points, guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (#0) tallied five of Delaware’s 21 assists.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSenior guard Reggie Gardner Jr. (above) received his first game action of the season with 21 minutes played on Friday night.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteGianmarco Arletti (above) started the game in Andrew Carr’s absence and scored 13 points, with seven rebounds and four steals.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteO.D. Ogunbo (left) and Davis Long (right) each scored three points in reserve action for the Blue Hens.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteCarr (second from left) sat out the contest against the Moravian Greyhounds after starting the season’s first 11 games.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteJunior guard Ebby Asamoah (above) had six points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware’s Logan Curtis (above) was perfect from three-point range, sinking all three of his attempts to account for nine points.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteAbove are the team’s three senior leaders in Dylan Painter (left), Kevin Anderson (middle) and Ryan Allen (right).Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteIn his first season with the program, Nelson Jr. (above) is averaging 12.5 points and five rebounds.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFreshman guard Wes Peterson put in a season-high 25 minutes on Friday, recording five points and five rebounds.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteAll of Ryan Allen’s field goals came from beyond the arc, shooting 4-of-7 during the game.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSenior guard Kevin Anderson (above) will lead the Blue Hens into a road matchup with the Iona Gaels next Tuesday to close out Delaware’s non-conference schedule.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleBlue Hens hire former quarterback Ryan Carty as new head football coach More articles Blue Hens hire former quarterback Ryan Carty as new head football coach December 11, 2021 Blue Hens bring in Tommy McMenemy as new men’s soccer head coach December 2, 2021 Photo gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Long Island in 75-67 home victory December 1, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ