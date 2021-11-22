Photo gallery: Delaware football celebrates seniors during final game versus Villanova November 22, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read Photo gallery: Delaware football celebrates seniors during final game versus Villanova November 22, 2021 Rooted on Main finds a new home in Newark November 21, 2021 Buddy Valastro decorates cakes and dishes up advice at Vita Nova November 19, 2021 “King Richard:” The story of the family who led the Williams sisters to greatness November 18, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSenior members of the Blue Hens were honored prior to the game against Villanova on Saturday, a tight battle that ended in a 21-13 loss. Brothers Frank Burton III (left) and Riah Burton (right) walk out with their family prior to their last game as Blue Hens.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Tyler Boyd (above) walks out with his family to meet head coach Danny Rocco.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRocco stops to acknowledge the Burton brothers for their contributions to Delaware football during their college careers.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWide receiver Gene Coleman II (above) had a team-high four catches for 60 yards in his final game on Saturday.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRedshirt senior and center Mickey Henry (above) talks to Rocco while being honored pregame. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderGraduate linebacker Dae’Lun Darien walks out surrounded by family to greet Rocco on the field.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLeft tackle David Kroll (above) made his final start for the Blue Hens on Saturday.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Dejoun Lee (above) ended his Delaware career with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, which gave him over 800 rushing yards on the season.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSenior defensive back Andrew Pawlowski (above) shares a moment with Rocco before taking the field for his final four quarters in Delaware Stadium.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderFor the final time in the 2021 fall season, the captains (from left to right, James Prince III, Nijuel Hill, Frank Burton III, Dejoun Lee) took the field for the coin toss.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWide receiver Thyrick Pitts (above) springs up after securing a Delaware first down.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSafety Kedrick Whitehead (above) had a team-high 12 tackles of the Wildcats offense and one pass breakup.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRedshirt junior Zach Gwynn (#12) completed 14-of-27 passes for 143 yards, while throwing one interception to the Villanova defense.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderCornerback Justis Henley (above) makes a crucial interception for the team, his first of the season.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Colby Reeder (above) notched seven tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and one sack during Saturday’s affair.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSafety Noah Plack (#29) celebrates a clutch fumble recovery in the fourth quarter that gave the Blue Hens the ball in Villanova territory down just one possession.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderQuarterback Anthony Paoletti (above) had 35 rushing yards on the day, but came up short on Delaware’s final offensive play from the two-yard line with a one-yard pass to running back Mateo Vandamia.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderFollowing a record-breaking spring campaign and a 5-6 fall record, the football program will receive a much-needed offseason of normal length, returning to play in the fall of 2022.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleRooted on Main finds a new home in Newark More articles Rooted on Main finds a new home in Newark November 21, 2021 Buddy Valastro decorates cakes and dishes up advice at Vita Nova November 19, 2021 “King Richard:” The story of the family who led the Williams sisters to greatness November 18, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ