Monday, November 22, 2021
Photo gallery: Delaware football celebrates seniors during final game versus Villanova

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
Senior members of the Blue Hens were honored prior to the game against Villanova on Saturday, a tight battle that ended in a 21-13 loss.
  • Brothers Frank Burton III (left) and Riah Burton (right) walk out with their family prior to their last game as Blue Hens.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Tyler Boyd (above) walks out with his family to meet head coach Danny Rocco.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Rocco stops to acknowledge the Burton brothers for their contributions to Delaware football during their college careers.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Wide receiver Gene Coleman II (above) had a team-high four catches for 60 yards in his final game on Saturday.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Redshirt senior and center Mickey Henry (above) talks to Rocco while being honored pregame.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Graduate linebacker Dae’Lun Darien walks out surrounded by family to greet Rocco on the field.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Left tackle David Kroll (above) made his final start for the Blue Hens on Saturday.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Dejoun Lee (above) ended his Delaware career with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, which gave him over 800 rushing yards on the season.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Senior defensive back Andrew Pawlowski (above) shares a moment with Rocco before taking the field for his final four quarters in Delaware Stadium.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • For the final time in the 2021 fall season, the captains (from left to right, James Prince III, Nijuel Hill, Frank Burton III, Dejoun Lee) took the field for the coin toss.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (above) springs up after securing a Delaware first down.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Safety Kedrick Whitehead (above) had a team-high 12 tackles of the Wildcats offense and one pass breakup.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Redshirt junior Zach Gwynn (#12) completed 14-of-27 passes for 143 yards, while throwing one interception to the Villanova defense.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Cornerback Justis Henley (above) makes a crucial interception for the team, his first of the season.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Colby Reeder (above) notched seven tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and one sack during Saturday’s affair.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Safety Noah Plack (#29) celebrates a clutch fumble recovery in the fourth quarter that gave the Blue Hens the ball in Villanova territory down just one possession.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Quarterback Anthony Paoletti (above) had 35 rushing yards on the day, but came up short on Delaware’s final offensive play from the two-yard line with a one-yard pass to running back Mateo Vandamia.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Following a record-breaking spring campaign and a 5-6 fall record, the football program will receive a much-needed offseason of normal length, returning to play in the fall of 2022.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

