Photo gallery: Delaware football's homecoming matchup against James Madison October 26, 2021

Click on the photo above to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDelaware's homecoming game versus the rival James Madison Dukes became a rainy contest during the third quarter, allowing the defenses to shine. The Blue Hens defense held James Madison to five field goals and just one touchdown on Saturday in a 22-10 loss.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJames Prince III (above) directs the offensive line, in place of starting center Mickey Henry.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJunior quarterback Anthony Paoletti did not see a ton of action against the Dukes, only carrying the ball five times for 11 yards.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderOffensive linemen Ben Trent (#64) and Bradly Anyanwu (#73) celebrate a successful Delaware field goal attempt.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSafety Kedrick Whitehead put up a career-high 15 tackles and added three pass breakups.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWide receiver Thyrick Pitts came into last Saturday's game with six touchdowns, but only amassed one catch for 28 yards against the Dukes defense.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Dejoun Lee highsteps past a defender. Lee took 15 carries for 31 yards.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSenior defensive lineman Artis Hemmingway made three tackles after missing last week's game at Stony Brook.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSenior cornerback Justis Henley broke up two passes, bringing his total to six for the year.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Liam Trainer (#11) and defensive lineman Chase McGowan (#12) played a part in a defense that gave up just 314 yards to James Madison.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWide receiver Gene Coleman (two catches, 17 yards) was the only player with multiple catches for the Blue Hens offense.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJames Madison quarterback Cole Johnson was held to just 119 yards on a 50% completion rate by the Delaware secondary.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDespite a 10-9 lead at halftime, the Blue Hens sputtered late, only gaining one first down during the second half.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJunior quarterback Zach Gwynn, in for injured starter Nolan Henderson, went 6-of-20 for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAfter a 3-1 start, the Blue Hens have taken three consecutive losses to conference opponents, dropping their conference record to 2-3.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRedshirt sophomore quarterback Cade Pribula (#3) now serves as the backup to Gwynn with Henderson out indefinitely after undergoing pelvic surgery.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderPunter Tyler Pastula was busy on Saturday, punting the ball nine times for an average of 44.9 yards.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderCornerback Amonte' Strothers grabbed his second interception in three games on Saturday off an errant pass by Cole Johnson.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Blue Hens will stay at home for their next matchup this Saturday, an out-of-conference tilt against 0-7 Dixie State.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder