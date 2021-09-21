70.5 F
Photo gallery: Delaware football’s road trip to Rutgers

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
Blue Hens kicker Ryan Coe tied his career-long on Saturday with a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter, and added four more points in the 45-13 loss to Rutgers.
  • Senior running back Khory Spruill found open holes against the Rutgers defense, tallying 45 yards on seven carries. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • From left to right: defensive back Andrew Pawlowski, linebacker Dae’Lun Darien and linebacker Matt Palmer. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Rutgers cornerback Tre Avery lines up across from Delaware wide receiver Jourdan Townsend, who brought in one catch for 11 yards. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Right tackle Ben Trent prepares for a play against the Rutgers front seven, a unit that totaled five sacks on the Blue Hens. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Gene Coleman II celebrates with Thyrick Pitts after the latter caught a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Tight end Bryce de Maille signals for a Delaware first down, prior to the officials announcing a penalty on the Blue Hens. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Dejoun Lee had over 100 rushing yards, including a 71-yard play that led to Delaware’s only touchdown of the day. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Quarterback Anthony Paoletti prepares for a snap. Paoletti had four carries and three passing attempts Saturday. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Quincy Watson broke off a 23-yard rush, the longest of his career. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Colby Reeder (seven tackles, one tackle for loss) lines up versus the Scarlet Knights offense. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Delaware defensive line faces off against a Rutgers offensive line protecting quarterback Noah Vedral, who threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • On the left, linebacker Jack Dinicola, and on the right, defensive back Amonte’ Strothers, both in to block for punt returner Jourdan Townsend. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Johnny Buchanan makes one of his five tackles on Saturday. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Starting quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for a season-low 95 yards on 11 completions. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Scarlet Knights defense limited the Blue Hens to under five yards per play and just 260 total yards. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Anthony Toro notched his third tackle for a loss this season, after making two against Maine. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Kedrick Whitehead (#1) and Joe Zubillaga (#0) converge on Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank, who returned a punt for a touchdown on Saturday. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Head coach Danny Rocco will now lead Delaware into its bye week at 2-1 (1-0 CAA) before hosting Albany at home on Oct 2. Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
