Thursday, November 18, 2021
Photo gallery: Men’s basketball secures overtime win in home opener versus La Salle

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
On Wednesday night in the Bob Carpenter Center, the Blue Hens toughed out an 85-82 overtime victory over the La Salle Explorers to improve to 2-1.
  • Fifth-year guard Ryan Allen (above) had a career-high 35 points, sinking 11-of-17 field goals and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Graduate student Dylan Painter (#42) notched his second consecutive double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and securing 12 rebounds.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • With a pull-up jumper in the overtime period, fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson (#1) scored his 1,000th point as a Blue Hen.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Sophomore forward Andrew Carr (#21) only played 22 minutes with five points due to fouling out in the fourth quarter.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Associate head coach Bill Phillips (above) encourages the players during a game timeout.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Amidst Allen’s offensive explosion, Anderson contributed 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Delaware’s defense forced 15 turnovers by the Explorers and converted those mistakes into a critical 18 points.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Allen (#2) challenges for a contested bucket in between La Salle’s Sherif Kenney (left) and Clifton Moore (right).
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Painter (#42) and Moore (#21) battled all night inside the paint, with Moore scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Junior guard Ebby Asamoah (above) was a defensive presence all game for the Blue Hens, making a game-high two blocks in the process.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Junior transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. (#0) played a team-high 44 minutes as he acclimates to a starting role with his new team.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Despite great success offensively, Painter (above) struggled with the whistles defensively, fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Allen (#2) attempts a floater over La Salle’s 6’10” center, Tegra Izay (#11).
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Head coach Martin Ingelsby (above) and the Blue Hens will now prepare for a trip next week to Estero, Florida. There, they will play three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase versus non-conference opponents.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
