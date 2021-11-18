Photo gallery: Men’s basketball secures overtime win in home opener versus La Salle November 18, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read “King Richard:” The story of the family who led the Williams sisters to greatness November 18, 2021 Photo gallery: Men’s basketball secures overtime win in home opener versus La Salle November 18, 2021 Newark Police investigate racist graffiti at off-campus apartments November 17, 2021 “Missing white woman syndrome:” A barrier to justice November 17, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderOn Wednesday night in the Bob Carpenter Center, the Blue Hens toughed out an 85-82 overtime victory over the La Salle Explorers to improve to 2-1. Fifth-year guard Ryan Allen (above) had a career-high 35 points, sinking 11-of-17 field goals and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderGraduate student Dylan Painter (#42) notched his second consecutive double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and securing 12 rebounds.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWith a pull-up jumper in the overtime period, fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson (#1) scored his 1,000th point as a Blue Hen.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSophomore forward Andrew Carr (#21) only played 22 minutes with five points due to fouling out in the fourth quarter.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAssociate head coach Bill Phillips (above) encourages the players during a game timeout.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAmidst Allen’s offensive explosion, Anderson contributed 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDelaware’s defense forced 15 turnovers by the Explorers and converted those mistakes into a critical 18 points.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAllen (#2) challenges for a contested bucket in between La Salle’s Sherif Kenney (left) and Clifton Moore (right).Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderPainter (#42) and Moore (#21) battled all night inside the paint, with Moore scoring 14 points and grabbing six rebounds.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJunior guard Ebby Asamoah (above) was a defensive presence all game for the Blue Hens, making a game-high two blocks in the process.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJunior transfer Jameer Nelson Jr. (#0) played a team-high 44 minutes as he acclimates to a starting role with his new team.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDespite great success offensively, Painter (above) struggled with the whistles defensively, fouling out late in the fourth quarter.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAllen (#2) attempts a floater over La Salle’s 6’10” center, Tegra Izay (#11).Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderHead coach Martin Ingelsby (above) and the Blue Hens will now prepare for a trip next week to Estero, Florida. There, they will play three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase versus non-conference opponents.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleNewark Police investigate racist graffiti at off-campus apartmentsNext article“King Richard:” The story of the family who led the Williams sisters to greatness More articles “King Richard:” The story of the family who led the Williams sisters to greatness November 18, 2021 “Missing white woman syndrome:” A barrier to justice November 17, 2021 Poem: My Darling “Friend” November 15, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ