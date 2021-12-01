Photo gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Long Island in 75-67 home victory December 1, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read Photo gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Long Island in 75-67 home victory December 1, 2021 Newark Police arrest two men for attempted kidnapping of university student November 30, 2021 Rocco out as Delaware head coach after disappointing 5-6 season November 30, 2021 Poem: Blood Transfusion November 29, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Tuesday night’s game against the Long Island University Sharks saw the Blue Hens improve to 5-3 thanks to a balanced scoring effort from their five starters.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson (above) was honored before the game for reaching the 1,000-point mark in the team’s last home matchup versus La Salle.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderGraduate student Dylan Painter (above) put in 11 points and had six rebounds, while managing foul trouble all night long.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderFifth-year guard Ryan Allen (above) played 35 of 40 minutes and contributed 11 points for the Blue Hens.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderJunior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (above) flushes down a left-handed slam, which gave Delaware a 59-57 lead at the time.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Long Island defense had no answer for sophomore forward Andrew Carr (above), who scored a season-high 18 points and notched four steals.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAnderson (above) was second on the Blue Hens with 13 points and recorded a team-high five assists on Tuesday night.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSophomore guard Gianmarco Arletti (above) scored five points in 12 minutes of action off the bench for Delaware.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderPainter (above) was shadowed by transfer forward Isaac Kante (#32) much of the night. Kante, who played for Hofstra last season, had seen much of Painter in Colonial Athletic Association play.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAllen (above) soars for a one-handed dunk to extend Delaware’s lead late.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderCarr (above) puts down one of the many Delaware dunks that energized the Tuesday night crowd at the Bob Carpenter Center.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderNelson Jr (above) had 12 points and six rebounds as one of Delaware’s three starting guards.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderHead coach Martin Ingelsby and the Blue Hens will travel down for a road matchup at Delaware State on Thursday before returning to Newark for a Sunday afternoon contest with UMBC.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleNewark Police arrest two men for attempted kidnapping of university student More articles Newark Police arrest two men for attempted kidnapping of university student November 30, 2021 Rocco out as Delaware head coach after disappointing 5-6 season November 30, 2021 Poem: Blood Transfusion November 29, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ