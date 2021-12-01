38.8 F
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Photo gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Long Island in 75-67 home victory

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Tuesday night’s game against the Long Island University Sharks saw the Blue Hens improve to 5-3 thanks to a balanced scoring effort from their five starters.
Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Fifth-year guard Kevin Anderson (above) was honored before the game for reaching the 1,000-point mark in the team’s last home matchup versus La Salle.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Graduate student Dylan Painter (above) put in 11 points and had six rebounds, while managing foul trouble all night long.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Fifth-year guard Ryan Allen (above) played 35 of 40 minutes and contributed 11 points for the Blue Hens.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (above) flushes down a left-handed slam, which gave Delaware a 59-57 lead at the time.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Long Island defense had no answer for sophomore forward Andrew Carr (above), who scored a season-high 18 points and notched four steals.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Anderson (above) was second on the Blue Hens with 13 points and recorded a team-high five assists on Tuesday night.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Sophomore guard Gianmarco Arletti (above) scored five points in 12 minutes of action off the bench for Delaware.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Painter (above) was shadowed by transfer forward Isaac Kante (#32) much of the night. Kante, who played for Hofstra last season, had seen much of Painter in Colonial Athletic Association play.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Allen (above) soars for a one-handed dunk to extend Delaware’s lead late.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Carr (above) puts down one of the many Delaware dunks that energized the Tuesday night crowd at the Bob Carpenter Center.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Nelson Jr (above) had 12 points and six rebounds as one of Delaware’s three starting guards.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Head coach Martin Ingelsby and the Blue Hens will travel down for a road matchup at Delaware State on Thursday before returning to Newark for a Sunday afternoon contest with UMBC.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
