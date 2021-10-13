68.9 F
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Photo gallery: Men’s soccer versus No. 12 Maryland

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
At their home stadium, the Blue Hens took the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins to overtime, but the visitors prevailed 1-0 off of a goal in the 98th minute.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Delaware took their ninth loss of the season in 11 games at Tuesday night’s game.

  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    While the two teams finished regular time with no goals, Maryland had the clear advantage in shots (16-4) and shots on goal (8-0).
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Sophomore defender Ben Bender (above) put in the decisive goal for Maryland from right outside the penalty box.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Sophomore forward Justin Ruth (above) had one of Delaware’s four shots on the night.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Ruth battles against Maryland freshman defender William Kulvik.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    The nationally ranked Terrapins move to 9-2-1 on the season, with just four games left on their schedule.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    First-half fouls were common for both teams, and in total, Delaware committed 23 fouls to Maryland’s 22.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Blue Hens senior forward Rex Twum (above) battles against the Maryland defense.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Maryland’s junior goalkeeper, Niklas Neumann, had a quiet day with no saves on Delaware’s four missed shots.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Freshman defender Einar Hardarson (left) competes for a ball with a Maryland player.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    The Blue Hens’ offensive struggles continued, as they have now been shut out five times this season.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Senior midfielder Ryan Mertz (above) just missed out on a goal in the second half when his shot went over the crossbar.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Forward Josh Hesson (above) discusses with an official during the match. Hesson had goals in Delaware’s two previous games prior to the Maryland loss.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Fans look on as players from both teams compete for the ball in mid-air.
  • In their third ranked matchup of the year, Delaware put in one of their top defensive performances, which included goalkeeper Scott Sampson’s career-high eight saves.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    With only four games remaining and a 1-9-1 record, Delaware will not be able to have their first winning fall season since 2016.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Bender (above) missed on his first opportunity against Delaware’s Sampson, in the 76th minute with a shot off of the goalpost.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Maryland players rush to celebrate after Bender’s game-winning goal in extra time.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Nuemann (right) embraces with a teammate after the overtime win.
  • Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
    Delaware’s next home matchup comes this Saturday versus conference opponent Charleston.
