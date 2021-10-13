Photo gallery: Men’s soccer versus No. 12 Maryland October 13, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Must read Photo gallery: Men’s soccer versus No. 12 Maryland October 13, 2021 Editorial: Recent protests say more about student unity than university support October 13, 2021 Protest breaks out after university fraternity member is charged with assault, no statement from university officials October 12, 2021 University student charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation in Newark October 11, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteAt their home stadium, the Blue Hens took the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins to overtime, but the visitors prevailed 1-0 off of a goal in the 98th minute. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware took their ninth loss of the season in 11 games at Tuesday night’s game.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteWhile the two teams finished regular time with no goals, Maryland had the clear advantage in shots (16-4) and shots on goal (8-0).Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSophomore defender Ben Bender (above) put in the decisive goal for Maryland from right outside the penalty box.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSophomore forward Justin Ruth (above) had one of Delaware’s four shots on the night.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteRuth battles against Maryland freshman defender William Kulvik.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThe nationally ranked Terrapins move to 9-2-1 on the season, with just four games left on their schedule.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFirst-half fouls were common for both teams, and in total, Delaware committed 23 fouls to Maryland’s 22.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteBlue Hens senior forward Rex Twum (above) battles against the Maryland defense.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteMaryland’s junior goalkeeper, Niklas Neumann, had a quiet day with no saves on Delaware’s four missed shots.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFreshman defender Einar Hardarson (left) competes for a ball with a Maryland player.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThe Blue Hens’ offensive struggles continued, as they have now been shut out five times this season.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSenior midfielder Ryan Mertz (above) just missed out on a goal in the second half when his shot went over the crossbar.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteForward Josh Hesson (above) discusses with an official during the match. Hesson had goals in Delaware’s two previous games prior to the Maryland loss.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFans look on as players from both teams compete for the ball in mid-air.In their third ranked matchup of the year, Delaware put in one of their top defensive performances, which included goalkeeper Scott Sampson’s career-high eight saves.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteWith only four games remaining and a 1-9-1 record, Delaware will not be able to have their first winning fall season since 2016.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteBender (above) missed on his first opportunity against Delaware’s Sampson, in the 76th minute with a shot off of the goalpost. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteMaryland players rush to celebrate after Bender’s game-winning goal in extra time.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteNuemann (right) embraces with a teammate after the overtime win. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware’s next home matchup comes this Saturday versus conference opponent Charleston. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleEditorial: Recent protests say more about student unity than university support More articles Editorial: Recent protests say more about student unity than university support October 13, 2021 Protest breaks out after university fraternity member is charged with assault, no statement from university officials October 12, 2021 University student charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation in Newark October 11, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ