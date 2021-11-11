Photo gallery: Scenes from the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament at Fred P. Rullo Stadium November 11, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Photo gallery: Scenes from the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament at Fred P. Rullo Stadium November 11, 2021 Opinion: Delaware’s Missing In Action Report — Vietnam November 10, 2021 Students visit university haunts in ghost tour November 10, 2021 University releases NIL policy as athletes consider monetization opportunities November 9, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThe Blue Hens prevailed in an overtime affair with the Fairfield Stags on Wednesday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament opening round. This past Sunday, the Blue Hens captured the Colonial Athletic Association Championship with a win over James Madison, which gave them an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteWednesday’s 4-3 victory was the team’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2016, the year in which they won the national championship.Courtesy of Patrick LaPortePlayers celebrate after the team ousted Fairfield in the first period of sudden death overtime.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteMidfielder and graduate student Femke Strien (#18) put in the deciding goal with just nine seconds remaining in overtime.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFairfield goalkeeper Zoe Rosen (left) made three saves, including a crucial overtime stop on Delaware’s Ashyln Carr.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFreshman forward Sian Emslie (#9) scored her second-career goal in the second period, which gave the Blue Hens a 2-0 advantage.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteAfter gaining a 3-0 lead, the Blue Hens defense had trouble stopping the Stags in the last two periods, as Fairfield stormed back to tie the game before the end of regulation.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteForward Danielle Profita (#1) notched two assists for Fairfield to aid in their late comeback.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFreshman back Morgan Bradford (#21) raises her stick during a stoppage in play.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFairfield’s Luzi Persiehl (#17) assisted on the game-tying goal by senior Malen Iglesias with four seconds left in regulation.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteForwards Kiki Oudshoorn (#8) and Ashley Iannuzzi (#4) embrace. Oudshoorn scored Delaware’s first goal in the opening period.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteHead coach Rolf van de Kerkhof and his team now travel to face No. 1 Rutgers on Friday, with a spot in the national quarterfinals at stake.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleOpinion: Delaware’s Missing In Action Report — Vietnam More articles Opinion: Delaware’s Missing In Action Report — Vietnam November 10, 2021 Students visit university haunts in ghost tour November 10, 2021 University releases NIL policy as athletes consider monetization opportunities November 9, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ