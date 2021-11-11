58.7 F
Photo gallery: Scenes from the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament at Fred P. Rullo Stadium

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
The Blue Hens prevailed in an overtime affair with the Fairfield Stags on Wednesday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament opening round.
  • This past Sunday, the Blue Hens captured the Colonial Athletic Association Championship with a win over James Madison, which gave them an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Wednesday’s 4-3 victory was the team’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2016, the year in which they won the national championship.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

  • Players celebrate after the team ousted Fairfield in the first period of sudden death overtime.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Midfielder and graduate student Femke Strien (#18) put in the deciding goal with just nine seconds remaining in overtime.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Fairfield goalkeeper Zoe Rosen (left) made three saves, including a crucial overtime stop on Delaware’s Ashyln Carr.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Freshman forward Sian Emslie (#9) scored her second-career goal in the second period, which gave the Blue Hens a 2-0 advantage.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • After gaining a 3-0 lead, the Blue Hens defense had trouble stopping the Stags in the last two periods, as Fairfield stormed back to tie the game before the end of regulation.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Forward Danielle Profita (#1) notched two assists for Fairfield to aid in their late comeback.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Freshman back Morgan Bradford (#21) raises her stick during a stoppage in play.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Fairfield’s Luzi Persiehl (#17) assisted on the game-tying goal by senior Malen Iglesias with four seconds left in regulation.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Forwards Kiki Oudshoorn (#8) and Ashley Iannuzzi (#4) embrace. Oudshoorn scored Delaware’s first goal in the opening period.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof and his team now travel to face No. 1 Rutgers on Friday, with a spot in the national quarterfinals at stake.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
