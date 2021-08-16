Photo gallery: Sights and scenes from Blue Hens football training camp August 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Must read Photo gallery: Sights and scenes from Blue Hens football training camp August 16, 2021 The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Predicting which Blue Hens will breakout this season August 16, 2021 University to require masks indoors August 10, 2021 Distrust, bureaucracy and a lack of messengers: why many are still reluctant to seek vaccinations more than a year into the pandemic August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteJunior wide receiver Jourdan Townsend makes a leaping catch over defensive back Kedrick Whitehead during the team’s training camp last week. Running back Mateo Vandamia returns to a loaded Blue Hens backfield. Vandamia figures to play a role in the team’s “Wildcat” offense along with quarterback Anthony Paoletti. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Pictured above are Robert Nachtman (left), Brock Gingrich (middle) and James Prince III (right), three players on Delaware’s offensive line that returns the majority of its members from last spring. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Linebacker Joe Zubillaga played in all eight games last season, tallying 13 tackles and two interceptions. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Senior defensive back Kedrick Whitehead was named a First Team All-CAA selection last year, and returns as one of the defensive leaders. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Offensive lineman Bradly Anyanwu (middle) received starting time this past spring amidst injuries and is likely to be a major factor on this year’s offensive line following Carter Lynch’s departure. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Two redshirt sophomores battle, as Tamar Teagle (left) looks to keep up with wide receiver Ayinde Budd (right). Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Third-year linebacker Isaiah Schoonmaker (#26) stretches out for the ball after completing his coverage duties. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Returning for a fifth season, Dejoun Lee headlines the running back room for the Blue Hens. Last season, he was named the CAA Offensive Player of the Year and an AP Second Team All-American. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Two starters battle in camp, as cornerback Justis Henley (#21) attempts to bring down wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (#1). Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Kicker Ryan Coe (#40) takes a practice kick in training camp. Coe made 12 of his 17 attempts in the 2020-2021 season, including a successful 53-yarder in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Makhi Jackson, a second-year wide receiver, makes an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown in training camp last week. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Head coach Danny Rocco is back with the Blue Hens for a fifth seasons. Through four seasons, he holds a 26-17 record, two FCS Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020-2021 and was named CAA Coach of the Year in 2020-2021. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Brett Buckman (#13) leaps up with the defender to attempt a contested catch in practice. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Starting defensive back Nijuel Hill returns to a Blue Hens defense that held its opponents to 14.4 points per game last year and recorded 11 interceptions. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Defensive end Chase McGowan had a breakout campaign last spring with five sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He figures to play a similar role on the Blue Hens defensive line this fall. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Following a season featuring an All-CAA First Team selection, 12 total touchdowns and a 71 percent completion rate, starting quarterback Nolan Henderson will look to lead the Blue Hens to a second straight CAA Championship. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleThe Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Predicting which Blue Hens will breakout this season More articles The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Predicting which Blue Hens will breakout this season August 16, 2021 Mid-distance runner Holly Manning continues the path of 800-meter success with Delaware track August 1, 2021 Delaware General Assembly: 2021 Recap July 28, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.