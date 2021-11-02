Photo gallery: Sights from Delaware football’s 17-10 win over Dixie State November 2, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Must read Photo gallery: Sights from Delaware football’s 17-10 win over Dixie State November 2, 2021 Newark’s new neighbor: The invasive spotted lanternfly November 2, 2021 Foreign Affairs Column: American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti November 2, 2021 Poem: Broken November 1, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware grabbed its fourth win on the season this past Saturday, ousting non-conference opponent Dixie State by a score of 17-10. Heading into the game versus the Trailblazers, the Blue Hens were 3-4 with three consecutive losses.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteQuarterback Anthony Paoletti (above) gave the Blue Hens an early 7-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown run.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteGraduate student Andrew Pawlowski (above) made a leaping interception to halt Dixie State’s opening drive of the game.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteWide receiver Brett Buckman totaled two catches, including a career-long reception for 41 yards. Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDixie State freshman quarterback Kobe Tracy found success against the Blue Hens secondary, completing 25-of-39 passes for 314 yards.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThe Trailblazers defense forces a fumble after a catch by Delaware receiver Thyrick Pitts.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThe Blue Hen defense held their opponent to just three successful third-down conversions on 14 attempts.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteTight end Bryce de Maille put up a season-high in receptions (four) and yards (36).Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteFreshman cornerback Devyn Perkins (above) celebrates after a stop against the Blue Hens offense.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteWide receiver Gene Coleman II (#5) stretches out for a pass as defensive back Darrius Nash (#6) follows him step-for-step.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDixie State wide receiver Michael Moten hauls in a 20-yard touchdown catch for the Trailbrazers’ only touchdown of the game.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDixie State’s defense kept them in striking distance with two fumble recoveries and a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSafety Noah Plack (above) made three tackles, including an assisted tackle for loss.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDefensive back Joe Zubillaga (#0) breaks up a pass from Kobe Tracy. Delaware’s defensive unit amassed six pass breakups.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteSafety Kedrick Whitehead (above) secured 10 tackles, just a week after having a career-high 15 tackles against James Madison.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteRunning back Dejoun Lee (#33) took 23 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown. Saturday was Lee’s fourth game of the year hitting the century mark in rushing yards.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDefensive end Chase McGowan (#12) brings down Kobe Tracy (#16) for one of his two sacks during the contest.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteQuincy Watson (above) finds open running room against the Trailblazer defense.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteMultiple Delaware defenders converge for a tackle for a loss. The defense notched seven tackles for loss via nine different players.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteReceiver Keith Davis (#5) leaps for Kobe Tracy’s last-second hail mary throw that ends up going through the back of the end zone and landing incomplete.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteDelaware players celebrate their fourth win of the season, as now only three games remain in 2021.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteThis upcoming Saturday, the Blue Hens will host William & Mary (6-2) in a conference battle that has potential playoff implications.Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleNewark’s new neighbor: The invasive spotted lanternfly More articles Poem: Broken November 1, 2021 CAA Media Days: Blue Hens picked as conference favorites, Painter selected to first team ballot November 1, 2021 Editorial: The function of journalism in a divided world November 1, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ