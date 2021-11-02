45.1 F
Photo gallery: Sights from Delaware football’s 17-10 win over Dixie State

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
Delaware grabbed its fourth win on the season this past Saturday, ousting non-conference opponent Dixie State by a score of 17-10.
  • Heading into the game versus the Trailblazers, the Blue Hens were 3-4 with three consecutive losses.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Quarterback Anthony Paoletti (above) gave the Blue Hens an early 7-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown run.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Graduate student Andrew Pawlowski (above) made a leaping interception to halt Dixie State’s opening drive of the game.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Wide receiver Brett Buckman totaled two catches, including a career-long reception for 41 yards.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

  • Dixie State freshman quarterback Kobe Tracy found success against the Blue Hens secondary, completing 25-of-39 passes for 314 yards.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

  • The Trailblazers defense forces a fumble after a catch by Delaware receiver Thyrick Pitts.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • The Blue Hen defense held their opponent to just three successful third-down conversions on 14 attempts.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Tight end Bryce de Maille put up a season-high in receptions (four) and yards (36).
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Freshman cornerback Devyn Perkins (above) celebrates after a stop against the Blue Hens offense.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Wide receiver Gene Coleman II (#5) stretches out for a pass as defensive back Darrius Nash (#6) follows him step-for-step.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Dixie State wide receiver Michael Moten hauls in a 20-yard touchdown catch for the Trailbrazers’ only touchdown of the game.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Dixie State’s defense kept them in striking distance with two fumble recoveries and a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Safety Noah Plack (above) made three tackles, including an assisted tackle for loss.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Defensive back Joe Zubillaga (#0) breaks up a pass from Kobe Tracy. Delaware’s defensive unit amassed six pass breakups.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Safety Kedrick Whitehead (above) secured 10 tackles, just a week after having a career-high 15 tackles against James Madison.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Running back Dejoun Lee (#33) took 23 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown. Saturday was Lee’s fourth game of the year hitting the century mark in rushing yards.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Defensive end Chase McGowan (#12) brings down Kobe Tracy (#16) for one of his two sacks during the contest.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Quincy Watson (above) finds open running room against the Trailblazer defense.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Multiple Delaware defenders converge for a tackle for a loss. The defense notched seven tackles for loss via nine different players.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Receiver Keith Davis (#5) leaps for Kobe Tracy’s last-second hail mary throw that ends up going through the back of the end zone and landing incomplete.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • Delaware players celebrate their fourth win of the season, as now only three games remain in 2021.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
  • This upcoming Saturday, the Blue Hens will host William & Mary (6-2) in a conference battle that has potential playoff implications.
    Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte
