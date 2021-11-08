45.5 F
Newark
Monday, November 8, 2021
Photo gallery: Views from Delaware’s 24-3 victory over William & Mary

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
The Blue Hens improved to 5-4 on the season after a stout defensive performance, holding the William & Mary Tribe to just one field goal.
  • Prior to facing William & Mary, Delaware was coming off a narrow win over winless Dixie State to move them to a 4-4 record.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Fans at Delaware Stadium enjoyed a sunny and cool Saturday for football.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Running back Dejoun Lee (above) gained 46 yards and scored one of the team’s three touchdowns.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Johnny Buchanan (above) led the defense with 12 tackles and an interception.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The safety duo of Kedrick Whitehead (#1) and Noah Plack (#29) celebrate after a defensive stop.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Linebacker Liam Trainer (above) made his impact felt with a career-high 12 tackles, including two that went for a loss of yardage.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Austin Haverstrom (above), a redshirt junior wide receiver, caught four passes for 34 yards, his first receptions of the season.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Sophomore wide receiver James Collins (above) hauls in a sideline catch. On the day, Collins was a game-changer with six catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Buchanan (#33) celebrates after a 24-yard interception return thanks to Amonte’ Strothers (not pictured) getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • After missing a kick in the second quarter, junior Ryan Coe (above) connected on a field goal from 48 yards to extend Delaware’s lead in the third quarter.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Defense was the name of the game for Delaware during Saturday’s win, limiting the Tribe to just 228 yards on offense and holding them to 1-of-5 on fourth down conversions.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Quarterback Zach Gwynn (above) had an efficient day, with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The Blue Hens made nine tackles for loss, including one by Chase McGowan (above), and totaled three sacks.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • William & Mary came into the matchup against Delaware with one of the best turnover margins in the conference, but gave up the ball twice to the Blue Hens.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Tight end Bryce de Maille (above) and wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (not pictured) did not play on Saturday, but the passing attack found success with other weapons.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Graduate student and captain Frank Burton II (above) celebrates after the team’s fifth win of the fall season.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • Head coach Danny Rocco (above) will lead the Blue Hens for their final road match against the Richmond Spiders this Saturday, where he served as head coach from 2012-2016.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
  • The final home game for Delaware football comes Nov. 20 versus Villanova, in the much-anticipated ‘Battle of the Blue’ rivalry game.
    Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder
