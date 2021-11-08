Photo gallery: Views from Delaware’s 24-3 victory over William & Mary November 8, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read Photo gallery: Views from Delaware’s 24-3 victory over William & Mary November 8, 2021 …And that’s a tough pill to swallow: Injury Reserve’s “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” November 7, 2021 “History has a habit of movements”: Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg speaks during highly anticipated National Agenda series event November 5, 2021 University hosts gender-based violence teach-in and listening session November 4, 2021 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Blue Hens improved to 5-4 on the season after a stout defensive performance, holding the William & Mary Tribe to just one field goal. Prior to facing William & Mary, Delaware was coming off a narrow win over winless Dixie State to move them to a 4-4 record.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderFans at Delaware Stadium enjoyed a sunny and cool Saturday for football.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderRunning back Dejoun Lee (above) gained 46 yards and scored one of the team’s three touchdowns.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Johnny Buchanan (above) led the defense with 12 tackles and an interception.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe safety duo of Kedrick Whitehead (#1) and Noah Plack (#29) celebrate after a defensive stop.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderLinebacker Liam Trainer (above) made his impact felt with a career-high 12 tackles, including two that went for a loss of yardage.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAustin Haverstrom (above), a redshirt junior wide receiver, caught four passes for 34 yards, his first receptions of the season.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderSophomore wide receiver James Collins (above) hauls in a sideline catch. On the day, Collins was a game-changer with six catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderBuchanan (#33) celebrates after a 24-yard interception return thanks to Amonte’ Strothers (not pictured) getting pressure on the opposing quarterback.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderAfter missing a kick in the second quarter, junior Ryan Coe (above) connected on a field goal from 48 yards to extend Delaware’s lead in the third quarter.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderDefense was the name of the game for Delaware during Saturday’s win, limiting the Tribe to just 228 yards on offense and holding them to 1-of-5 on fourth down conversions.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderQuarterback Zach Gwynn (above) had an efficient day, with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-21 passing.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Blue Hens made nine tackles for loss, including one by Chase McGowan (above), and totaled three sacks.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderWilliam & Mary came into the matchup against Delaware with one of the best turnover margins in the conference, but gave up the ball twice to the Blue Hens.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderTight end Bryce de Maille (above) and wide receiver Thyrick Pitts (not pictured) did not play on Saturday, but the passing attack found success with other weapons.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderGraduate student and captain Frank Burton II (above) celebrates after the team’s fifth win of the fall season.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderHead coach Danny Rocco (above) will lead the Blue Hens for their final road match against the Richmond Spiders this Saturday, where he served as head coach from 2012-2016.Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe final home game for Delaware football comes Nov. 20 versus Villanova, in the much-anticipated ‘Battle of the Blue’ rivalry game.Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous article…And that’s a tough pill to swallow: Injury Reserve’s “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” More articles …And that’s a tough pill to swallow: Injury Reserve’s “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” November 7, 2021 “History has a habit of movements”: Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg speaks during highly anticipated National Agenda series event November 5, 2021 University hosts gender-based violence teach-in and listening session November 4, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ