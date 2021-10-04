Photo Gallery: Views of the Blue Hens rowing team October 4, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read Photo Gallery: Views of the Blue Hens rowing team October 4, 2021 Editorial: It is time to break the silence surrounding Greek life October 4, 2021 Foreign Affairs Column: Opposition to Dictatorship in Tunisia October 4, 2021 Clash between religious protestors, students results in four arrests October 3, 2021 Click on the photo above to begin the gallery.Photographer Sarah Boekholder documented the Blue Hens rowing team’s practice last Wednesday. Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah BoekholderCourtesy of Sarah Boekholder Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleEditorial: It is time to break the silence surrounding Greek life More articles Editorial: It is time to break the silence surrounding Greek life October 4, 2021 Foreign Affairs Column: Opposition to Dictatorship in Tunisia October 4, 2021 Clash between religious protestors, students results in four arrests October 3, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ