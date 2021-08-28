Pippin, Sims add experience and depth to women’s basketball roster

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

The defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) regular season champions made two offseason additions to their roster earlier this month. Graduate transfer Maddie Sims and senior transfer Makayla Pippin both were added to the women’s basketball roster and will be eligible for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

In previous years, the Blue Hens had added players such as Jewel Smalls, Ty Battle and Tee Johnson via the transfer process. Now, with all student-athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer portal has become more prominent in the college basketball landscape.

“We are gracious to the transfer process and the transfer portal,” coach Natasha Adair said. “It’s an opportunity for both sides ⁠— student athletes and institutions ⁠— to find the best fit, and sometimes that may not [happen] the first time around.”

Despite a large portion of last season’s roster returning and a multitude of upperclassmen, Adair looks at Pippin and Sims as two players who will contribute to the team’s efforts on the court this upcoming season.

“You come here to play and to add to what we’re doing,” Adair said. “The fresher that everyone will be when they step on the court helps us for a long season. We want to play in April, so to be able to do that [we] need the bodies, and we need the depth.”

Pippin, a transfer from Kansas State, joins Delaware after opting out of the remainder of the 2020-2021 season on Jan. 1. Prior to opting out, Pippin played in six games for the Wildcats, accruing 19 minutes of action.

“[Pippin] is a big guard/forward that can flat out score the ball at all three levels [and] a relentless rebounder who will transition right into the nation’s number-one offensive rebounding team,” coach Adair said of Pippin.

Before moving up to the Division 1 level of women’s basketball, Pippin played junior college basketball at Central Arizona College. During the 2019-2020 season, she averaged 18.7 points per game and eight rebounds per game.

Pippin was an offensive weapon for Central Arizona during her final season with the Vaqueros, eclipsing the 20-point mark in 13 of 31 contests and scoring more than 30 points four times.

After opting out of the remainder of the season in 2021, Pippin joins the Blue Hens, bringing extensive junior college experience and her limited experience as a part of a Big 12 program in Kansas State.

Meanwhile, Sims joins the Delaware program thanks to the National College Athletic Association’s added year of eligibility for all student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic and its implications on the past year of college athletics.

As a graduate student at the University of Massachusetts, Sims started all 15 games she played, averaging 7.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. In the year prior, she sat out due to eligibility requirements.

The last game action Sims saw before 2020 was at Siena University, playing 91 games (51 starts) over the course of three years. There, she averaged eight points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Having played in over 100 games at the college level, Sims’ experience and knowledge is something coach Adair looks forward to adding to the program.

“She’s a veteran leader, competitor, winner and a hard worker,” Adair said. “[She] has a high basketball IQ and fits well into our system.”

The addition of Pippin and Sims comes as the Blue Hens return the CAA Player of the Year, Jasmine Dickey, and the CAA’s top rebounder, Ty Battle. For coach Adair and her team, the additions made are not just meant to help repeat last year’s success, but they are meant to help the team improve from last season’s success.

“[When] bringing in a transfer, you want to elevate, you don’t want to stay stagnant and you don’t want to take a step backwards,” Adair said. “We feel as though [these transfers] elevate us. We’re returning a lot of our culture, but we are chasing ‘elite’ and that’s the next phase for us.”