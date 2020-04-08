Playlist of the Week: April 7, 2020

Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

What are y’all boppin to when you are quarantined?

Arthur Russell – “I Couldn’t Say it to Your Face”

Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

King Krule – “Alone, Omen 3”

Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

Kali Malone – “Spectacle of Ritual”

Edward Benner, Senior Reporter

Dua Lipa – “Boys Will Be Boys”

Talia Brookstein-Burke, assistant mosaic editor

King Princess – “Back of a Cab”

Rachel Sawicki, Senior Reporter

SAINt JHN, Imanbek – “Roses”

Rachel Sawicki, Senior Reporter

Father John Misty – “Leaving LA”

Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

Lil Uzi Vert – “That Way”

Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor