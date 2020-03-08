Search

Playlist of the Week: March 10, 2020

March 8, 2020 6:52 pm 0

Piano
Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW
Here’s what Mosaic has been jamming to this week.


1. “Beach Music Anthology” by General Johnson and the Chairmen of the Board | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
2. “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
3. “Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
4. “Marquee Moon” by Television | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
5. “Good Kisser” by Lake Street Dive | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant Mosaic Editor
6. “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” by Tenille Townes | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
7. “Heresy” by Nine Inch Nails | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
8. “What Do You Want Me To Say?” by The Dismemberment Plan | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
9. “Get a Clue” by Go Rosa | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor
10.“Say So” by Doja Cat | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor

Share This

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Disqus (0 )