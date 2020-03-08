Playlist of the Week: March 10, 2020
Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW
1. “Beach Music Anthology” by General Johnson and the Chairmen of the Board | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
2. “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
3. “Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
4. “Marquee Moon” by Television | Edward Benner, Senior Reporter
5. “Good Kisser” by Lake Street Dive | Talia Brookstein-Burke, Assistant Mosaic Editor
6. “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” by Tenille Townes | Victoria Calvin, Copy Desk Chief
7. “Heresy” by Nine Inch Nails | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
8. “What Do You Want Me To Say?” by The Dismemberment Plan | Evan Tridone, Senior Reporter
9. “Get a Clue” by Go Rosa | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor
10.“Say So” by Doja Cat | Bianca Thiruchittampalam, Managing Mosaic Editor