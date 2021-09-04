Playlist of the Week: Sep. 4, 2021 September 4, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Playlist of the Week: Sep. 4, 2021 September 4, 2021 University professor Dr. Jennifer Barker shares her musical journey September 4, 2021 Sustainability at the university for the fall 2021 semester September 4, 2021 Commentary: Women’s basketball in prime position to avenge end to 2020 season September 3, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleUniversity professor Dr. Jennifer Barker shares her musical journey More articles Squishmallows are taking the world by storm September 2, 2021 “The Chair”: Is the Netflix series a realistic snapshot of university departments? September 1, 2021 From stage to the silver screen: What stars are saying about long-awaited “In the Heights” blockbuster August 26, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.