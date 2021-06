Justin O’Toole/THE REVIEW

Critically-acclaimed films such as Director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” (2019) and “Certain Women” (2016) that stars Michelle Williams are discussed among others.

Money and movies — what do they have in common? In the podcast, “The [Movie] Review,” Contributing Reporter Danny Zang and Managing Arts and Culture Editor Nadya Ellerhorst respond to this question through a critical lens. In this episode, the hosts take an in-depth look at wealth and inequality in cinema, with a focus on specific plot points and themes.